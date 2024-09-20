These 3 Stocks are Decade Long Outperformers: CTAS, DPZ, CAT

Investors are always looking to beat the market, searching for stocks that deliver consistent long-term gains. And perhaps to the surprise of some, many non-tech stocks have delivered outsized gains over the last decade.

Several factors contribute to long-term outperformance, including consistent sales growth, margin expansion, efficient capital deployment, and innovation.

Three stocks – Caterpillar CAT, Domino’s Pizza DPZ, and Cintas CTAS – have all outperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, all posting at least a 15% annualized return.

Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three over the last ten years, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Caterpillar Flexes Shareholder-Friendly Nature

Caterpillar, known for its iconic yellow machines, is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer. The earnings estimate revisions trend has remained bullish for its current fiscal year, up 3% over the last year to $21.91 per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has long been a favorite among income-focused investors, currently holding the ranks of a Dividend Aristocrat thanks to 25+ years of increased payouts. The company currently sports a 6% five-year annualized dividend growth rate paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 23% of its earnings.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividend payouts on an annual basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DPZ Keeps Delivering Growth

Domino’s is a top player in the Quick-Service Restaurant Pizza category. Consistently strong sales growth has aided the company’s shares in a big way, as we can see in the annual chart below. Please note that the final value is on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth is expected to continue, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 11% earnings growth on 7% higher sales. Peeking ahead to FY25, consensus expectations suggest an additional 10% of EPS growth paired with a 7% sales climb. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The outlook for its current fiscal year has remained positive, with the $16.25 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up nearly 3% over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cintas Enjoys Consistent Margin Expansion

Cintas’ products and services include uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid, and safety products, taking care of any business needs. Like those above, the outlook for its current fiscal year has remained bullish, with the $4.16 per share expected up 5% over the last year and suggesting 10% Y/Y growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Margin expansion has helped aid share performance nicely over the last decade, as we can see illustrated below. A shareholder-friendly nature has also kept investors happy, with Cintas sporting a sizable 22% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Please note that the chart below is on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

All investors look to reap outsized gains, precisely what all three stocks above – Caterpillar CAT, Domino’s Pizza DPZ, and Cintas CTAS – have done over the last decade, providing annualized returns in excess of 15%.

Several factors have contributed to their long-term outperformance, including consistent sales growth, meaningful margin expansion, efficient capital deployment, and innovation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.