These 3 States Are Running Lotteries for Residents Who Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

Some states are struggling to increase their vaccination rates. To help encourage more residents to get vaccinated, state leaders are coming up with creative incentives.

Several states are now running lottery programs to motivate more people to show up and get the COVID-19 vaccine. If you live in one of these states and have yet to get your shot, the chance to fill your bank account with lottery winnings may provide the extra motivation that you need to do it.

Keep reading to learn more about Maryland, Ohio, and New York's plans to increase vaccination rates.

Maryland introduces its $2 Million VaxCash promotion

Governor Larry Hogan recently introduced a $2 million promotion for vaccinations. This program, held in partnership with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Lottery, will award a total of 41 Maryland residents who have been vaccinated with up to $2 million in cash prizes.

Daily drawings will begin on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and run through Sunday, July 4, 2021. Any Maryland resident who is 18 and over and who has received a COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland will be eligible to win. This includes residents who have already had the vaccine earlier in the year.

From May 25, 2021, through Saturday, July 3, 2021, a daily prize of $40,000 will be awarded to one person each day. On the final day, July 3, 2021, a $400,000 prize will be awarded to one lucky winner. All winners are randomly selected, and there's no need to register, as all residents who have been vaccinated will automatically be entered into the promotion.

Ohio Vax-a-Million incentive program offers five $1 million prizes

Ohio is also hoping to increase vaccination rates in its state. The Ohio Vax-a-Million incentive program will give both adults and children a chance to win prizes.

The state is giving away five four-year, full-ride scholarships, including room and board, tuition, and books. Ohioans ages 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win a scholarship, which can be used at any Ohio state college or university.

Ohio residents who are at least 18 years of age can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. To be eligible for either give away, you must have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

After getting vaccinated, residents can register for the lottery at OhioVaxaMillion.com. Winners will be drawn weekly beginning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 and will run for a total of five weeks.

New York is giving out free New York State lottery tickets with a grand prize of $5 million

Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced a new Vax and Scratch program. Those who get a shot at a qualifying state-run clinic will get a free $20 lottery ticket in return. The ticket is good for the $5 Million Mega Multiplier lottery. While the grand prize is worth $5 million dollars, other prizes range from $20 to $50,000. Anyone who gets a ticket will have a 1 in 9 chance of winning money.

To take part in the incentive, you must meet the following requirements:

Be 18 and older

Visit a qualifying state-run vaccination site

Get the first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson

Get vaccinated from May 24 through May 28

There are 10 state-run clinics available throughout the state that are accepting both walk-ins and appointments from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Save your cash and let it grow

If you have yet to get your COVID-19 vaccine, taking part in cash incentive programs or special lotteries can be a great motivator. Plus, you'll be protecting yourself and others from the virus.

If you're fortunate enough to win, think about saving extra cash for the future. A high-yield savings account can offer the chance to let extra money grow. Whether you're saving for an emergency or a significant life expense, when the time comes to use it, you'll be glad that you made the effort to save.

