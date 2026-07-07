These 3 Mutual Funds Could Be the Biggest Winners of 2H 2026

As investors navigate the second half of 2026, mutual funds with strong fundamentals and favorable analyst ratings are attracting renewed attention. While markets continue to face uncertainty from interest-rate expectations, inflation trends and geopolitical developments, actively managed funds focused on quality businesses and long-term growth may be well-positioned to deliver solid returns. Three funds that stand out are Fidelity Select Tech Hardware FDCPX, Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources Retail GRHAX and Columbia Global Technology Growth CGTUX.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and carry a low expense ratio.

FDCPX primarily invests in common stocks, focusing on companies engaged in the development, manufacturing or distribution of technology hardware. It allocates the majority of its assets to these businesses, including both U.S. and international issuers. Investment decisions are based on fundamental research that evaluates factors such as a company's financial strength, competitive position and prevailing market and economic conditions. The fund follows a non-diversified investment strategy.

Aidan Brandt has been the lead manager of FDCPX since 2024. Three major holdings for the fund are 10.8% in Cisco Systems, 9.1% in Western Digital and 8.8% in Samsung Electronics.

FDCPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 50.3% and 26.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.67%. FDCPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

GRHAX primarily invests in companies involved in the natural resources sector or in investments that provide economic exposure to these businesses. Its portfolio is mainly composed of equity and equity-related securities, including common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights, warrants and depositary receipts, offering broad exposure to the global natural resources market.

Leigh Goehring has been the lead manager of GRHAX since 2016. Three major holdings for the fund are 5.6% in Anglo American Platinum, 5.5% in Canadian Natural Resources and 5.2% in Valaris.

GRHAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 31.9% and 21.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.63%. GRHAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

CGTUX primarily invests in equity securities of technology companies that are positioned to benefit from technological innovation and advancements. Its portfolio includes common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities, with a significant allocation to businesses operating in the technology sector and related industries. This strategy seeks to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities driven by evolving technologies and industry developments.

Rahul Narang has been the lead manager of CGTUX since 2016. Three major holdings for the fund are 14.9% in Nvidia, 8.2% in Broadcom and 7.9% in Apple.

CGTUX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 35.6% and 20.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%. CGTUX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Although market volatility is likely to persist, improving corporate earnings, continued investment in innovation and resilient economic activity could provide a supportive backdrop for equity mutual funds. Funds managed with a long-term perspective and diversified portfolios remain attractive options for investors seeking sustainable capital appreciation.

While no mutual fund can guarantee positive returns, FDCPX, GRHAX and CGTUX combine experienced portfolio management with favorable Zacks Mutual Fund Rankings, making them compelling choices for investors looking to position their portfolios for opportunities in the remainder of 2026. Investors should always evaluate their financial objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon before making investment decisions.

Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

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