These 3 Investment Banks Could Surge in 2026. Here's Why.

Key Points

Capital market activity is rebounding as favorable market conditions encourage IPOs and M&A.

The total deal value of mergers and acquisitions has surged, driven by major transactions, divestitures, and investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

The IPO market is experiencing a revival, with a significant increase in both deal volume and proceeds.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase ›

As markets stabilize and confidence returns, the outlook for investment banks is looking quite bright. Capital market activity is rebounding, with underwriting pipelines reopening and advisory fees beginning to grow again as dealmaking shows signs of life.

A pickup in dealmaking would be a strong tailwind for larger investment banks that weathered the slow capital markets over the past few years. Favorable macroeconomic conditions are making it more attractive for companies to go public through initial public offerings (IPOs).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Meanwhile, as interest rates moderate, companies are showing greater appetite for mergers and acquisitions. Not only that, but regulatory uncertainty has waned, paving the way for more dealmaking, which should benefit investment banks JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Here's what investors need to know as we head into 2026.

Investment banking has been a roller coaster during the past five years

Investment banking is a highly cyclical business that tends to experience periods of boom and bust. That's because economic conditions, including interest rates, inflation, and stock market behavior, all influence dealmaking activity.

In recent years, rising interest rates and one of the fastest rate-hiking cycles in decades have weighed on the industry, prompting market participants to wait for the dust to settle. High interest rates not only increased financing costs for completing deals, but also weighed on stock market valuations, effectively closing the window for IPOs after a surge in 2020 and 2021, with the impact most pronounced on investment banking heavyweights like Goldman Sachs.

Conditions began to stabilize last year and continued to improve this year. Inflation and interest rates have stabilized following their rapid rise. Companies are cautiously returning to the market, with large companies leading the way.

Dealmaking activity is picking up

The volume of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) has increased by about 8%, according to the professional services firm EY. However, the total deal value has surged 146% year over year, indicating that major deals in particular are experiencing a sharp increase.

EY expects activity here to pick up due to divestitures and artificial intelligence-driven investments fueling this momentum. The firm expects a continued rebound into next year, driven by improving financial conditions, stronger corporate balance sheets, and rising corporate confidence.

IPO activity is also picking up as companies grow more confident about going public in today's stock market. This year's IPOs have seen a surge in volume and proceeds, with the number of deals and the total proceeds through Sept. 30 matching full-year totals for 2024. According to EY, the third quarter saw 65 IPOs raise $15.7 billion, up from the $8.6 billion raised by 40 IPOs in the same quarter last year.

Some of this year's top IPOs were Figma, CoreWeave, Circle Internet Group, and Chime Financial. With backlogs high and some huge IPOs coming down the pike next year, it could be a strong year of growth. One of the most anticipated IPOs could be SpaceX, which is taking steps to go public and could be valued at more than $1.5 trillion.

These three banks stand to benefit

With dealmaking slated to pick up next year, banks with strong investment banking divisions stand to benefit the most. JPMorgan Chase is already the largest bank in the U.S. and consistently ranks among the top investment banks in total fee revenue. It also has substantial capital, which gives it an advantage to take the lead on large, complex financings for M&A and leveraged buyouts.

Goldman Sachs is a pure-play investment bank, ranked among the top in M&A advisory and consistently No. 1 globally in M&A deal value. This year, it has seen a surge in megadeals, driven by its position and brand. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has a strong track record in public offerings and is a go-to firm for tech and healthcare IPOs, and has performed well this year as these sectors lead the recovery.

After several years of stagnation, dealmaking is making a comeback, and investment banks could see a significant boost as a result.

Should you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase right now?

Before you buy stock in JPMorgan Chase, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and JPMorgan Chase wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,955!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,460!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2025.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Courtney Carlsen has positions in JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.