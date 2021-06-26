These 3 Growth Stocks Could Spice Up Your Portfolio

In today's video, I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), Beyond Meat(NASDAQ: BYND), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Below I share a few highlights from the video.

In the past eight weeks, all three growth companies have expanded to accelerate revenue growth. DoorDash is expanding its services to Japan, making it the first expansion to a country in Asia and the third country outside the U.S. Next, Beyond Meat is expanding internationally, bringing some of its plant-based products to Australia and partnering with selected restaurants and grocery stores across Canada. Finally, Tesla has recently opened up its first solar charging station in China. Out of the three, DoorDash currently has my favorite fundamentals when looking at the trailing 12 months. It has positive cash flow from operations, a strong balance sheet with substantial cash and short-term investment, and no debt. When you look at the forward price-to-sales ratio, Beyond Meat has seen a considerable correction. At the same time, Beyond Meat has had the slowest revenue growth in the past year and has increased debt substantially compared to its cash position. This correction could be giving long-term investors a buying opportunity.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of June 25, 2021. The video was published on June 25, 2021.





Jose Najarro owns shares of Tesla. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

