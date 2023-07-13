These 3 Growth Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

The recession many market observers predicted in early 2023 hasn't come to pass, and that has been great for growth stocks. Travis Hoium highlights three that have done well and look to continue their momentum in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 11, 2023. The video was published on July 12, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than On Ag

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and On Ag wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Spotify Technology and Wynn Resorts. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.