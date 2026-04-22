These 3 Growth Stocks Are Built for the Long Haul. Buy Them Now and Don't Look Back.

Key Points

Nvidia is still the fiercest player in the AI arena, enjoying its lead established by being a first mover.

Cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks has the advantages of size in addressing a problem that keeps growing.

Amazon’s best days may be in the past, but its dominance of two important markets it largely helped create offers a significant competitive edge.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

If there's anything investors should be reminded of by the broad market sell-off in February and March, followed by the rebound since the beginning of April, it's this: In the short run, the market is unpredictable. In the long run, though, things still make sense.

With that as the backdrop, here's a look at three growth stocks that may ebb and flow like every other ticker, but given enough time, they are fantastic "forever" holdings. You can buy them today and never look back.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the centerpiece of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution so far, supplying the vast majority of data center processors.

As time marches on, however, rivals like Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm are finally penetrating the market. Between the rise of these alternatives and the generalized malaise weighing on most AI stocks at this time, Nvidia shares have made nearly no net progress since early last year.

For perspective, even amid current concerns about an economic slowdown, the need for AI chips will continue growing. Global Market Insights expects the hardware part of the business to expand at an average annual pace of 18% through 2034. As the most proven player in the processor market and miles ahead of its competitors in research and development, Nvidia stands to win at least its fair share of this growth.

Palo Alto Networks

As long as the world exists, criminals will be exploiting vulnerabilities for personal gain. It's just a question of which vulnerabilities offer the most opportunity. Digital computing is a top source of these vulnerabilities. Remote log-ins to networks, cloud-based apps, phishing, and ineffective firewalls are just some of the pathways cybercriminals use to gain access.

The World Wide Web, cloud computing, and remote workers aren't going away, so neither are these threats. And the advent of AI is only making it easier for criminals to hack into a network or access sensitive digital data. Cybersecurity expert SentinelOne reports that data breaches alone are up 40% so far in 2026.

If you're looking for the best way to capitalize on this, cybersecurity provider Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is arguably your top prospect, with its size and reach.

Amazon

Lastly, add Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to your list of growth stocks built for the long haul.

The e-commerce giant's highest-growth days are in the rearview mirror. And although its cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) is its chief profit center now and certainly outgrowing its online shopping operation, even that breadwinner's growth is slowing down -- one of the hazards of its sheer size.

As is the case with Nvidia and Palo Alto Networks, though, don't lose perspective here. As of last year, Amazon remained the e-commerce leader in the U.S. at 35.7%, according to Marketplace Pulse, and is still gaining share. And while Amazon is losing share in cloud computing, it's doing so in a rapidly growing business that will be around forever. AWS still managed to grow its top line by nearly 20% last year, driving almost 15% growth in its operating income.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.