These 3 Growth Stocks Are Brilliant Buys Right Now

While the "magnificent seven" (the largest mega-cap U.S. stocks) have helped drive the stock market higher this year, plenty of other stocks haven't done as well. But that doesn't mean there's not opportunity. To the contrary, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall thinks there are still opportunities out there. In this video, he makes the case for three top growth stocks, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Dollar General (NYSE: DG), and Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) as potentially brilliant buys at recent prices.

Jason Hall has positions in Confluent and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Confluent and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

