These 3 Groups Won't Qualify for the New Senior Tax Break, and They May Have No Idea

Key Points

Seniors aged 65 and older could be eligible for an extra $6,000 tax deduction.

People married and filing separately are not eligible for the new deduction.

The new senior deduction is expected to run through the end of tax year 2028.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

When President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025, it included changes to federal tax laws ranging from incentives to deductions. Part of the latter was a new "enhanced deduction for seniors" intended to provide financial relief and possibly offset federal taxes on Social Security.

I'm sure seniors appreciate any tax break that comes their way, but some exceptions will unfortunately exclude four particular groups. If you're a senior, read on to find out if you're included in one of them.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

How the new senior tax break works

From tax year 2025 (what you file this year) to tax year 2028, those 65 and older who file singly can claim an added $6,000 deduction. Seniors married and filing jointly are eligible for a deduction up to $12,000.

This is in addition to the typical standard deduction that's allowed when filing taxes, as well as if you're itemizing your deductions. For tax year 2025, the standard deduction is $15,750 for singles and $31,500 for those married and filing jointly. This tax year, the standard deduction increased to $16,100 and $32,200, respectively.

Who is excluded from the new tax break?

Three broad categories could make someone ineligible for the tax benefit: high income, certain filing statuses, and residency requirements.

Income threshold

The most common reason someone would be excluded from the benefit is having too high a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI). If your MAGI is below $75,000 (singles or heads of household) or $150,000 (married filing jointly), you're eligible to receive the full $6,000 deduction.

Once your MAGI exceeds those thresholds, your deduction begins to decrease by 6 cents for every $1 earned above it. For example, someone single earning $80,000 would only be eligible for a $5,700 deduction.

Filing statuses

If you're married but filing taxes separately, you're automatically excluded from the senior tax deduction. This is to avoid situations where couples intentionally file separately solely to claim the deduction.

Any other filing status -- single, head of household, married and filing jointly -- is eligible.

Residency requirements

To begin, you must have a valid Social Security number that was issued before the tax filing deadline (normally April 15). People using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number are not eligible.

You must also be a U.S. citizen or resident alien to qualify. Nonresident aliens -- like people living abroad but earning U.S. income -- and certain temporary visa holders are excluded.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.