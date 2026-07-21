These 3 Energy Stocks Could Outpace the Market in the Next 12 Months

Key Points

ExxonMobil's Guyana assets continue driving low-cost production growth.

Cheniere Energy benefits from booming global demand for liquefied natural gas.

NextEra Energy rides rising electricity demand and AI expansion.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy ›

Energy stocks have regained momentum in 2026. Oil prices remain well above their long-term averages, global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) continues to grow, and electricity consumption is accelerating as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and electrification place new demands on the power grid.

Not every energy company will benefit equally. But if you're looking for stocks with clear catalysts over the next 12 months, these three stand out.

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ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has built one of the oil industry's lowest-cost, highest-return businesses. And its biggest advantage is Guyana, where the company has now discovered more than 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, making it one of the largest oil discoveries in decades. Production recently surpassed 700,000 barrels per day, and management expects Guyana to produce about 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030.

That country is also one of the world's lowest-cost oil sources, with break-even prices estimated at less than $35 per barrel. That allows Exxon to remain highly profitable even if crude prices sink.

The company is also beginning to realize the benefits of its acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. The deal significantly expanded Exxon's position in the Permian Basin, giving it one of the largest unconventional oil portfolios in North America while creating about $4 billion in expected annual integration benefits and operating efficiencies.

Cheniere Energy

It's only natural to associate energy with oil, but liquefied natural gas may offer one of the industry's strongest growth opportunities. That's where Cheniere Energy (NYSE: LNG) comes into play.

Cheniere is the largest producer and exporter of LNG in the U.S. As Europe continues replacing Russian natural gas and Asian demand steadily increases, long-term LNG contracts have become increasingly valuable.

The company currently operates seven liquefaction trains at Sabine Pass on the Texas-Louisiana border and another seven at Corpus Christi, Texas. The latter's stage 3 expansion is expected to add another 10 million metric tonnes of LNG production capacity once fully completed. That expansion should significantly increase earnings and cash flow over the next several years.

Cheniere has also become a free-cash-flow powerhouse. In 2025, the company generated $5.29 billion in distributable cash flow, allowing management to aggressively repurchase shares while steadily increasing its dividend.

And unlike traditional exploration and production companies, much of Cheniere's earnings are supported by long-term contracts rather than daily swings in natural gas prices. With global LNG demand expected to continue growing, Cheniere is well positioned to benefit for the foreseeable future.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) isn't just the largest renewable energy company in the U.S. It's increasingly becoming one of the biggest beneficiaries of the country's growing electricity demand.

After years of relatively flat power consumption, utilities are preparing for a surge driven by AI data centers, domestic manufacturing, and electrification. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects electricity demand to continue reaching record highs over the coming years. NextEra is well-positioned to capitalize on that trend.

The company currently owns Florida Power & Light, one of the nation's largest regulated electric utilities, serving more than 6 million customer accounts. That business generates stable, recurring earnings regardless of the economy.

At the same time, NextEra Energy Resources has become the world's largest generator of solar and wind power. The company currently has a development backlog in renewable energy and battery storage of about 33 gigawatts, giving it one of the industry's deepest growth pipelines.

The artificial intelligence (AI) building boom could provide another catalyst. Data centers require enormous amounts of electricity, and tech companies need utilities capable of delivering reliable power while helping meet their clean energy goals. NextEra's combination of regulated utility operations, renewable-power generation, and battery storage puts it in a good position to capture that demand.

Financially, the company continues to execute, too. In 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased roughly 8%, and management now expects compound annual adjusted EPS growth of at least 8% through 2032. The dividend has also grown by about a 11% compound annual rate over the past decade.

Outperforming the market

Energy isn't just about oil prices. You have a variety of opportunities across traditional oil production, global LNG exports, renewable energy, energy storage, and the infrastructure to support a rapidly expanding electricity infrastructure.

ExxonMobil offers low-cost production growth led by Guyana. Cheniere provides exposure to one of the fastest-growing segments of the energy market through LNG exports. NextEra gives you a way to benefit from rising electricity demand and the continued expansion of renewables.

To be sure, no energy stock is immune to commodity price swings or changes in the broader economy. But these three companies have something many competitors don't: high-quality assets, strong balance sheets, and identifiable catalysts that extend beyond simply hoping oil or natural gas prices move higher. That combination gives them a strong chance of outperforming the broader market over the next 12 months.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cheniere Energy and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.