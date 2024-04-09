These 3 Dividend Stocks Should Be on Energy Investors' Radar

The Energy sector is renowned for its inherent volatility, characterized by abrupt positive upswings and crashes. While dramatic price fluctuations have long been a hallmark of oil and natural gas investments, the level of uncertainty has significantly escalated in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In an erratic energy market setting, you might consider high-quality dividend stocks like ExxonMobil XOM, Chevron CVX and HF Sinclair DINO to fetch a promising income stream.

The Allure of Dividend Stocks to Navigate Unpredictable Energy Prices

In the tumultuous energy market journey, crude oil swung from a historic low of minus $38 a barrel in April 2020 to a remarkable high, exceeding $130 per barrel in March 2022. However, recent times have proven favorable for "black gold.” The ongoing production cut by Russia and members of the OPEC cartel, coupled with geopolitical tensions, have helped prices to break above the $85 level after a dismal show in 2023.



Natural gas mirrored this volatility, hitting a multi-year low near $1.48 in late March, after surging to $10 per MMBtu in August 2022. It is now trading below $2 due to mild weather and ample supplies.



The unpredictability of stocks, influenced by sudden market shifts, underscores the risk in stock picking. Amid Wall Street's uncertainty, dividend investing has gained prominence. Dividend stocks offer a reliable income stream, acting as a cushion against market risks. Known for lower volatility, they are a dependable choice for long-term investment, providing not only a steady income but also protection against equity market uncertainties.



Investors favor dividend stocks for wealth creation, as regular payouts act as a hedge in times of economic uncertainty, offering consistent yields. Additionally, the growth of dividends serves as a strategy to counteract the value erosion amid the current high inflationary environment. In the face of market unpredictability, the allure of dividend stocks remains a steadfast strategy for investors seeking stability and income in their portfolios.

How to Pick the Best Dividend Stocks?

Although the benefits of dividend investing cannot be stressed enough, one should keep in mind that not every company can keep up with its dividend-paying momentum. Hence, a cautious strategy needs to be followed to select the best dividend stocks with the potential for steady returns.



To guide investors to the right picks, we are recommending stocks with a payout ratio of less than 60 and a dividend yield of at least 2%. Moreover, these companies have hiked their dividends over the past five years.



Calculated by dividing dividend per share by earnings per share, the payout ratio indicates how comfortably a firm can pay the dividend from its earnings. It is one of the key metrics that dividend growth investors consider when looking for potential investments. A payout ratio below 60 looks quite sustainable and leaves enough scope for future dividend hikes.



With our objective to build a dividend income portfolio, we look for companies that have at least better yields than the S&P 500. A representative of the broader market, the index currently yields 1.30%. While our yield criterion isn't very high, it’s at a level where the company can weather all kinds of commodity price environments and provide a reliable income stream to investors.



Finally, we only consider stocks that have a consistent dividend, i.e., paying and increasing offerings over the past five years. It also acts as an indicator of what to expect from the company in the next few years on the payout front.

Our Choices

We have used the above criteria to narrow down three dividend-paying energy stocks.



ExxonMobil: ExxonMobil is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, which participates in every aspect related to energy — from oil production to refining and marketing. XOM’s dividend of 95 cents per share ($3.80 annualized) represents a 3.15% yield. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is 40, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 1.67%. (Check ExxonMobil’s dividend history here)



Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is valued at some $481.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM’s 2024 earnings has been revised 3% upward over the past 7 days. ExxonMobil, headquartered in Irving, TX, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 3.1%, on average. XOM shares have gained 5.2% in a year.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Chevron: Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, which participates in every aspect related to energy — from oil production to refining and marketing. CVX’s dividend of $1.63 per share ($6.52 annualized) represents a 4.04% yield. The #3 Ranked Chevron’s payout ratio is 46, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 6.06%. (Check Chevron’s dividend history here)



Chevron Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chevron Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chevron Corporation Quote

Chevron is valued at some $300.1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2% upward over the past 30 days. Chevron, headquartered in San Ramon, CA, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other. Chevron shares have lost 4.2% in a year.



HF Sinclair Corporation: A producer and marketer of gasoline, diesel fuel and other specialty products, HF Sinclair pays out a quarterly dividend of 50 cents ($2 annualized) per share that gives it a 3.20% yield at the current stock price. The #3 Ranked company’s payout ratio is 19, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 8.03%. (Check HF Sinclair’s dividend history here)



HF Sinclair Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

DINO is valued at some $12.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HF Sinclair’s 2024 earnings has been revised 4.3% upward over the past 90 days. The downstream operator has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 22.7%, on average. DINO shares have gained 33.4% in a year.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.