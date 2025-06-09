These 3 Dividend Stocks Pay You to Stay Calm in Summer

For investors, summer is a time of lower volume and slower growth. Like the holiday season, this is a time when institutional investors step away from their trading desks and plan their next moves. Many retail investors take the same approach.

It’s always risky to suggest this time is different. However, the ongoing tariff situation and concern over the passage of the Trump administration’s omnibus budget bill will move markets, and not necessarily for the better.

That’s an ideal reason to own high-quality dividend stocks. These stocks prove that time in the market is superior to timing the market. That’s because reliable dividend payers help investors compound their investments over time.

Predicting what’s likely to happen in Washington, D.C is impossible. The good news is that with the right stocks, investors will be in good shape no matter what the news of the day does to the markets.

If that sounds appealing, here are three high-quality dividend stocks that are solid choices for the summer and beyond.

Rising or Falling Rates? JPMorgan Still Wins

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:JPM]

When considering bank stocks, stability and quality are important. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) delivers both for investors. JPM stock offers investors consistent performance and long-term growth that is the envy of many competitors.

That consistency has been on display over the last five years. Despite moving from a period of near 0% interest rates to rates at one point hitting 5%, JPMorgan has managed to average mid-to-high single-digit revenue and earnings growth. Combined with share buybacks and a rock-solid dividend with a 2.14% yield, investors have received a total return of over 170% in that time.

If interest rates stay elevated, JPMorgan will get higher net interest income. If rates come down, the bank will see elevated loan growth with less risk of default. This is a win-win situation for investors, and not just during volatile times.

Chevron Stock Is Range-Bound, But Dividends Keep Flowing

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:CVX]

It’s easy for investors to become prisoners of the moment regarding energy stocks, specifically oil stocks. That is, investors buy when oil is on the way up and sell when the price is down.

But with the kind of dividends offered by a stock like Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), the opposite approach is better. That’s why with oil in the low $60 range as of this writing, CVX stock is a good name to consider. The company has made technological advancements that will allow it to profitably extract oil (i.e. maintain a breakeven point) even if crude oil prices dip into the low $50s.

However, there are several reasons to believe the price of oil may be higher by the end of 2025. Clarity on tariffs and potentially lower interest rates could stimulate demand in the United States, China, and India.

Lower interest rates would also weaken the U.S. dollar, stimulating international demand.

This would come at a time when many companies are scaling back production which means supply is constrained. Plus, with geopolitical tension in the Middle East as well the Russia-Ukraine war, there are many reasons that oil prices could move much higher.

CVX stock has been range-bound for the better part of three years, producing a negative total return of over 12.6%. However, the company is a dividend aristocrat that pays investors $6.84 per share annually and currently has a dividend yield of 5%. The company will likely complete its merger with Hess Inc. (NYSE: HES) sometime this fall, adding another catalyst for investors.

Coca-Cola Defies the Doubters With Steady Gains

[content-module:DividendStats|NYSE:KO]

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock is up about 13% in 2025 as of the market close on June 5. That slightly outpaces the S&P 500. That might surprise some investors who constantly hear why consumer discretionary stocks are under pressure.

That’s particularly true for soft drinks, which are under fire from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) as well as GLP-1 drugs.

But that fails to acknowledge that this isn’t your grandfather’s KO stock. The company has a diversified portfolio of beverages that keeps it relevant to changing consumer tastes and gives it pricing power.

However, if you look around at many major events, you’ll find people enjoying a Coke. Which is why you should invest in what people do, not what they may say they’re doing. That includes Warren Buffett, who is rarely seen in public without a Coke in his hand.

Buffett likes the company’s consistency, including its dividend, which pays out $2.04 per share annually. The dividend king has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.