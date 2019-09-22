These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts

Dividend stocks are a nice addition to any portfolio. Their quarterly cash payments to shareholders help smooth out the ride for investors. Three companies that have done a great job with dividends in recent years are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN). Not only have they been paying out regular dividends, but they've also been increasing them every year.

Last week, these dividend stocks got even better. All three companies just increased their dividends yet again.

Here's a look at each of these stocks' latest dividend increase.

Image source: Getty Images.

Microsoft: an 11% increase

On Wednesday, software company Microsoft announced an 11% increase to its dividend. This move put the quarterly dividend at $0.51, or $2.04 in total dividend payments every year. The 11% increase notably represents an acceleration from last year's increase; this time last year, Microsoft announced a 9.5% boost to its payout.

This almost certainly won't be the company's last dividend increase. Including this increase, Microsoft has raised its dividend for 10 years in a row. Furthermore, the company is currently paying out only 36% of its annual earnings in dividends. With a payout ratio this low, there's significant room for dividend growth in the coming years.

Microsoft's first $0.51 dividend will be paid out on Dec. 12.

McDonald's: an 8% increase

On Thursday, McDonald's said it's boosting its quarterly dividend by 8% to $1.25. Putting its annual dividend payments at $5, this gives the fast-food giant a juicy dividend yield of 2.4%.

"Our broad-based business strength across the globe is a testament to the Velocity Growth Plan," said McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook in a press release about the dividend increase. "Today's dividend increase reflects our confidence in the plan and our continued focus on driving long-term value for all stakeholders."

Yet another dividend increase for the company extends its already impressive dividend history to 43 consecutive dividend increases.

The company's first $1.25 quarterly dividend will go out to investors on Dec. 16.

Texas Instruments: a 17% increase

Dividend stocks don't get much better than semiconductor company Texas Instruments. Not only has the company increased its dividend for 16 years straight, but its dividend has also grown very rapidly. Over the past five years, Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by an average rate of 21% annually. And now the company is giving its dividend another substantial boost. On Thursday, Texas Instruments announced a 17% increase to its dividend.

"This dividend increase is an integral piece of TI's capital management strategy and reflects the company's continued strength in free cash flow generation and its commitment to return excess cash to stockholders," the company said in a press release on Thursday. "In the 12-month period ending June 2019, TI has paid 47% of its free cash flow in dividends."

This increase puts Texas Instruments' quarterly dividend at $0.90, or $3.60 annually. With this dividend, TI has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Its first $0.90 dividend payment will be paid on Nov. 18.

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns shares of Texas Instruments and has the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

