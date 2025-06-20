These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Strong Yields With Upside

Dividend stocks can play many roles in an investor’s portfolio. Income generation is paramount. A key benefit to owning dividend stocks is the ability to generate reliable income that can supplement income or be reinvested to deliver compound growth.

In volatile markets, dividend stocks remind investors that quality still counts. For some investors, that starts with a dividend with an attractive yield, but the real appeal is finding stocks that can grow in value, too.

The highest-quality dividend stocks combine an attractive yield with stock price growth, boosting an investor’s total return. These three high-yield dividend stocks look well-positioned to deliver a strong return, making them attractive choices for income- and growth-oriented portfolios.

This Big Oil Stock Has Room to Grow

Most energy stocks have been underperforming the market in 2025. However, the conflict in the Middle East is reminding investors that things can change quickly. As of June 18, the price of oil is over $70 a barrel and many oil stocks are looking attractive.

That points to ExxonMobil Co. (NYSE: XOM), which is one of the most profitable companies in the sector. At around 15x earnings, it’s trading above its historical average. But prior to the recent run-up in the XOM stock price, it was trading at a discount to itself.

Those earnings also help ExxonMobil generate significant free cash flow, supporting its 42-year streak of consecutive dividend increases. The company currently pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share, yielding 3.50%, which reinforces the stability of its payout. That strong cash flow also suggests investors can expect ExxonMobil to maintain its commitment to stock buybacks.

A major driver of revenue and earnings comes from the company’s oil projects in Guyana. ExxonMobil is in arbitration with Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) over the 30% stake in the project that is currently owned by Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES). However, the outcome will not impact ExxonMobil’s revenue from the project.

Analysts Are Bullish on Hasbro’s Turnaround Plans

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) stock is up about 21% in 2025 and is within 10% of a high that has served as resistance in both 2023 and 2024. The third time could be the charm as Hasbro is restructuring its business.

On the cost-reduction side, Hasbro recently announced it would lay off about 3% of its workforce to offset higher tariff costs. However, the more interesting story is how the company is pivoting to focus on high-margin licensing deals. This will allow the company to unlock value in iconic brands such as Transformers and Dungeons & Dragons.

These deals will also extend to partnerships Hasbro has with brands like Marvel and Star Wars. That strategic move is also part of the company's shift away from its traditional toys and games, which ties the company’s supply chain with China.

The recent run-up in HAS stock has put it above its historical P/E average. But that’s not dampening analyst sentiment. The Hasbro analyst forecasts on MarketBeat have a consensus price target of $81.25, which is a 19.6% gain from its closing price on June 18.

Institutions Are Buying This Overlooked Leader in Consumer Health

Consumer staples stocks have been difficult for investors to hold in 2025. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is no exception.

PRGO stock is up 2.45% in 2025 but is range-bound, with many investors trading the stock to capture its attractive dividend, which yields 4.40% and has increased for the last 23 years.

Perrigo is one of the leading suppliers of over-the-counter (OTC) medications. The company's issue is its top line, which has come in just short of expectations in the last two quarters.

The bullish case for the stock will likely come from the Federal Reserve, which continues to hold interest rates steady. That will be hardest on individuals making less than $100,000 per year. However, those consumers are more likely to look for value from store-brand alternatives, which is Perrigo’s specialty.

