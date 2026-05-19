These 3 Dividend Stocks Are as Close to a Sure Thing as Investing Gets

Key Points

Exxon’s scale and diversification are insulating it from volatile oil prices.

J&J’s pharma and medical devices are built to generate stable growth.

Coca-Cola's resilient beverage business is well insulated from macro headwinds.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil ›

There's no such thing as a free lunch in the stock market. Today's top-performing stocks could stumble over the next few years, while stable blue chip stocks could stagnate or sink.

However, investors who plan to hold their stocks for a few years generally fare better than those who hold them for only a few quarters. That's because the S&P 500 -- although it endured some wild swings -- has still generated an average annual return of about 10% since its inception. An easy way to ride that long-term trend is to simply invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF), like Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), which passively tracks the index for a low fee.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But if you still prefer to pick individual stocks -- and also want steady dividends -- then you should consider these three blue chip plays instead: ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). These three stocks are as close to "sure things" in this unpredictable market, and they're great stocks to buy, hold, and forget.

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the world's largest integrated energy companies, operates in over 56 countries. Its upstream business extracts oil and natural gas, its midstream business operates more than 16,000 miles of pipelines in North America, and its downstream business refines petroleum products. That scale and diversification helped it consistently grow over the long term, even as oil prices fluctuated amid wars and recessions. That's why it's raised its dividend annually for 43 consecutive years and still pays an attractive forward yield of 2.6%.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect ExxonMobil's EPS to grow at a 19% CAGR. Its expansion in Guyana (one of the world's fastest-growing regions), imports of oil sands from Canada, exports of liquefied natural gas, and its other overseas investments should drive that growth.

ExxonMobil's stock has already risen more than 50% over the past 12 months, yet it still looks cheap at 14 times this year's earnings. So if you're looking for a simple, evergreen energy play that can easily stay ahead of the S&P 500, ExxonMobil checks all the right boxes.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, is another reliable dividend stock that has raised its payout annually for 64 consecutive years. It currently pays a forward dividend yield of 2.3%.

Over the past few years, J&J streamlined its operations by divesting its slower-growing businesses and strengthening its core pharmaceutical and medical device segments. Most of its revenue and growth comes from its pharmaceutical segment, which sells drugs for cancers, autoimmune diseases, cardiopulmonary conditions, and neurological disorders. It still has a deep pipeline of potential blockbuster drugs, and the needs of the aging global population should drive tailwinds for its medical device business.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect J&J's EPS to grow at an 8% CAGR. That growth should be driven by newer drugs (including Tremfya for autoimmune disorders and Icotye for psoriasis), and its stock still looks reasonably valued at 20 times this year's earnings.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola, the world's largest beverage maker, has raised its dividend annually for 64 consecutive years. It pays a forward yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola might initially seem like a shaky investment, since soda consumption rates are declining across many of its top markets. But over the past few decades, the company has launched more brands of bottled water, teas, fruit juices, sports drinks, energy drinks, coffee, and alcoholic drinks to offset that pressure. It also updated its flagship sodas with smaller serving sizes, new flavors, and healthier versions to attract younger consumers.

By selling concentrates and syrups to its independent bottling partners, which produce and distribute finished drinks, Coca-Cola maintains high margins and generates ample cash for dividends. Its business is also well insulated from inflation and other macro headwinds.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect its EPS to grow at a 6% CAGR. Its stock isn't expensive at 25 times this year's earnings, and it will remain a safe haven play in this turbulent market.

Should you buy stock in ExxonMobil right now?

Before you buy stock in ExxonMobil, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ExxonMobil wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $483,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,362,941!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 998% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2026.

Leo Sun has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.