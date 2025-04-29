These 3 Cybersecurity Stocks Are Defying the Downturn

The technology sector, which had been primarily responsible for powering the market’s recent ascent until this year, was at the forefront of the recent downturn, weighed down by global economic uncertainty and a renewed wave of risk-off sentiment. However, within the broader tech landscape, one industry has stood out for its relative strength and resilience: cybersecurity stocks.

As cyber threats grow more frequent and sophisticated, cybersecurity has become a global priority for businesses and governments. High-profile data breaches, ransomware attacks, and escalating geopolitical tensions have only underscored the critical need for strong digital defense systems.

As a result, spending on cybersecurity remains robust, even as other areas of tech face pressure. The industry also benefits from its tariff-resilient nature, as many of its services are software-based and not directly impacted by global trade restrictions.

While the broader market and even several of the Magnificent Seven stocks remain below their 200-day simple moving averages (SMA), many top cybersecurity stocks have not held above key technical levels and moving averages and have outperformed the tech sector, with some even trading at new 52-week highs.

This kind of strength is typically seen as a bullish signal, reflecting institutional accumulation and positive capital flows.

Here are three cybersecurity leaders who have stood out with strong year-to-date performance and clear signs of investor confidence:

CrowdStrike: A Leader in Cloud-Native Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leading cybersecurity company based in Austin, Texas, provides advanced cloud-native endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and real-time attack response capabilities. The stock has significantly outperformed the broader market, rising 24% year-to-date and over 42% over the past 12 months.

Although shares briefly dipped below their 200-day simple moving average (SMA) in April, the decline was quickly reversed. CRWD has since reclaimed all key SMAs and now trades just 7% below its 52-week high. This resilience reflects a strong institutional interest.

Over the last 12 months, CRWD has recorded $9.5 billion in inflows, compared to $6.8 billion in outflows, indicating that large investors remain bullish on the stock’s long-term prospects. Most recently, in the first quarter of 2025, CRWD recorded $578 million in inflows compared to $290 million in outflows.

Fortinet: A Leader in Integrated Cybersecurity Solutions

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) provides security solutions that help businesses, governments, and service providers safeguard their networks, data, and applications. Its integrated platform and broad customer base give it a solid competitive edge.

Year-to-date, FTNT is up nearly 9% and is trading above all major moving averages. Like CrowdStrike, Fortinet also briefly tested its 200-day SMA in early April but quickly bounced, demonstrating strong demand at support levels. The stock is now just 10% off its all-time highs.

With earnings scheduled for May 7, analysts have a Hold consensus rating based on 34 analysts, with a modest upside forecast. However, institutional activity suggests long-term confidence, as $9.5 billion has flowed into the stock over the past year, compared to just $3.95 billion in outflows.

Zscaler: A Cloud Security Leader Powering Digital Transformation

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a cloud security leader focused on securing digital transformation for enterprises through its Zero Trust Exchange platform. The company’s momentum has been especially impressive in recent months.

ZS recently hit a new 52-week high after breaking through significant resistance at the $217 level, signaling strong technical momentum. While longer-term institutional flows have been net negative, $3.5 billion in outflows versus $1.8 billion in inflows over the last year, the tide is turning.

In Q1 2025 alone, Zscaler reported $145 million in inflows, compared to just $8.8 million in outflows.

Analysts are optimistic, with a Moderate Buy rating and a consensus price target suggesting more than 22% upside from current levels.

The Bottom Line: Opportunities in Cybersecurity Stocks

Despite the broader tech correction, the cybersecurity sector has emerged as a bright spot, showcasing relative strength, institutional demand, and technical resilience.

For investors seeking growth opportunities in uncertain times, these cybersecurity leaders may provide compelling exposure to one of modern technology's most durable and essential trends.

