These 3 Cryptos Are Set to Crush Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency market has been on a wild ride over the last month. Popular assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have each ushered the market lower, losing 10% and 11% of their value, respectively. Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine is continuing to create turbulence in the market as cryptocurrency exchanges resist calls to block Russian transactions, spurring a virtual digital currency war with the West.

While investors continue to seek out gains in the market, a few new trends are developing. Crypto users have always considered security a primary concern, but those concerns have increased as political forces attempt to stifle digital transactions. Creators and developers are also vying for more control over their products and looking to cut down on fraudulent transactions.

Those are just some of the reasons why these three cryptos are set to crush Bitcoin in 2022.

XRP

XRP is the native coin for the Ripple Blockchain digital alternative to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) system, which is used to process international transactions. What makes XRP a more viable payment option than Bitcoin is that its Ledger Consensus Protocol takes mere seconds to complete a transaction compared to the 10 minute average block time for Bitcoin transactions.

XRP is also one of the few cryptocurrencies that have turned a profit over the last seven trading days. The asset has gained more than five percent in value and carries a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $1.9 billion. The asset’s market capitalization has also increased from $34 billion up to $36 billion over the same period.

Polkadot

Polkadot is a multichain protocol that was created by the Web3 Foundation in Switzerland and is designed to provide the foundation of the internet of blockchains. Its purpose is to provide a flexible and adaptive platform for decentralized creators to transfer any data or asset type across multiple blockchains.

Like with XRP, investors have been flocking to Polkadot over the last week. The asset has gained more than five percent in value, and it has added more than $900 million to its market capitalization over the same period.

ZCash

ZCash is a completely decentralized payment option that gives users the ability to transact with complete anonymity. The blockchain does not record sensitive information, such as the addresses of each wallet and the amount being transferred. This makes ZCash much different than Bitcoin despite being built on its codebase.

Completely decentralized payment options have become a must-have for crypto traders since the war in Ukraine began. Similarly, ZCash has seen its price rise by more than 10 percent over the last seven trading days and its market capitalization increase from $1.7 billion to nearly $2 billion.

As with any cryptocurrency, investors should understand the inherent risk of digital assets before spending their first dollar. Take a look at these suggestions, as well as others that come up in your own research, before diving in.

