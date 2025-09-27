These 3 Crypto Stocks Could Get a Bump as Dollar Trust Weakens

After a bull run lasting a decade and a half, the U.S. dollar fell in value by about 11% relative to other currencies in the first half of 2025, the worst performance in decades. A host of factors have contributed, including lasting inflation, uncertainty about tariffs, and other geopolitical turbulence that has impacted markets around the world.

This presents an opportunity for savvy investors. Many portfolios may shift toward international companies, commodities, and precious metals through the end of the year and beyond.

Cryptocurrency names are a potentially overlooked group of stocks that could see new opportunities thanks to a weakening dollar. Companies involved in crypto—through mining operations, by operating exchanges, and so on—stand to benefit if investors shift their allocations away from traditional assets and toward alternatives in search of stability or growth.

A more favorable regulatory environment should also help drive cryptocurrency prices upward. The price of Bitcoin has already climbed by nearly 20% year-to-date (YTD), a stark contrast to the performance of the dollar.

Below, we look at three companies in the crypto space that investors might want to keep an eye on.

Coinbase Could Benefit From New Spot Crypto ETF Rules, Business Adoption

Operating one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has a market capitalization of just under $85 billion. The company is known particularly as a platform for trading ETFs in the crypto space and is also a custodian for many spot Bitcoin ETFs. The SEC's decision to streamline spot crypto ETFs, opening the doors for a range of new funds available through Coinbase in September, will likely benefit the company and draw a broader customer base.

While Coinbase remains a popular avenue for retail crypto traders, businesses are increasingly taking advantage of the firm's crypto-as-a-service offerings, including its payment services. This helped drive $1.5 billion in revenue for the latest quarter. However, that performance was shy of the $1.7 billion analysts had predicted, and Coinbase also missed on earnings.

Analysts are bullish on Coinbase's capacity to boost its earnings in the coming quarters and expect it to improve bottom-line performance by nearly 19% in the following year.

Thirteen out of 25 analysts have rated COIN shares a Buy, and despite the mixed views there, based on analyst estimates, the company may have 12% further upside potential.

Popular Free Brokerage Positioned to Sweep Up New Crypto Interest

Online broker Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is best known for providing a commission-free trading platform. In recent years, the company has significantly expanded its crypto offerings, and it is now a popular alternative to many dedicated cryptocurrency exchanges.

If investors trade more cryptocurrencies through Robinhood's platform, it will boost the company's overall volume and lead to higher uptake of its paid tier. Robinhood's combination of traditional brokerage offerings and crypto might also lead to greater crossover as once-skeptical retail investors explore the possibility of trading cryptocurrency.

Robinhood saw a 45% increase in revenue year-over-year for the most recent quarter, as trading volume and assets under custody have also grown.

Robinhood's stock has more than tripled so far this year, and its P/E ratio has been steadily climbing for the last six months, suggesting that it is likely overvalued. That hasn't stifled Wall Street's enthusiasm, though, as 11 out of 18 analysts call HOOD shares a Buy.

Fast-Growing Bitcoin Miner With Strong Cash Flow and a Recent Share Buyback Plan

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is a Bitcoin mining firm with operations across North and South America. Trading at under $3 per share, Bitfarms is solidly in penny stock territory, which may cause some investors to overlook this company.

The firm is also undergoing a major overhaul of its operations. It is planning to shut down a mining site in Argentina to reduce costs and improve efficiency across the company. Additionally, the company is working to convert some of its crypto-mining capacity into data center space throughout the United States.

Bitfarms continues its primary focus on Bitcoin mining, adding 12,000 rigs in the latest quarter and producing close to 7.2 BTC, which translates to roughly $8 million in monthly free cash flow. This growth has enabled the company to start a share buyback program, contributing to a more than 60% increase in BITF stock YTD. Consequently, six analysts unanimously recommend buying the stock, with an estimated upside of nearly 53%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.