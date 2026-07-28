These 3 Companies Reported Record Results and Raised Guidance

The 2026 Q2 earnings cycle continues to roll along, with the reporting docket remaining stacked in the coming days and weeks. The period has been another one of positivity so far, with several companies, including Abbott Laboratories ABT, Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, and Johnson & Johnson JNJ all reporting record-breaking results in one way or another.

ABT Shares Bounce Back

Abbott Laboratories posted a double-beat relative to our consensus expectations while also lifting its adjusted EPS guidance. Sales of $12.6 billion reflected an all-time high for the company, growing by a double-digit 13% year-over-year.



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The stock has bounced back by 15% over the past month following a weak start in the first half of the year, with the recent set of quarterly results injecting positivity. The post-earnings reaction was the first one of positivity that we’ve seen in recent periods, with the recent earnings upgrade likely to keep momentum positive for the near-term.

Keep in mind that the stock also offers a nice dividend payout, with shares currently yielding 2.4% annually. Payouts have also grown consistently over its history, with ABT not only a Dividend Aristocrat but a Dividend King as well.

TSM Shares Face Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has been caught up in the recent weakness we’ve seen among many leading AI-related names, down 14% over the last month overall. It manufactures the powerful chips needed to run next-generation AI technologies.

Sales of $40.2 billion in its recent release grew 33% YoY and reflected a new record, with the company also raising its full-year revenue growth forecast to roughly 40%. TSM’s revenue has melted higher as of late, with the recent $40.2 billion in quarterly sales reported nearly doubling since 2024 Q2.



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JNJ Quietly Outperforms

Johnson & Johnson shares have quietly delivered a huge gain in 2026 so far, up nearly 30%. The 3.2% gain over the last month has similarly shown nice outperformance relative to the S&P 500, with the recent results leading to positive momentum post-earnings.

Sales of $25.3 billion reflected a new quarterly record for the company, growing by a solid 6.6% year-over-year. It also increased both its current fiscal year sales and adjusted EPS guidance, with JNJ now on track to meet its 2026 target of more than $100 billion in annual revenue for the first time in its history.



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Bottom Line

The 2026 Q2 earnings season continues to roll along, and results have been positive for many companies, including Abbott Laboratories ABT, Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, and Johnson & Johnson JNJ. Not all companies have seen great post-earnings reactions, but the overall earnings landscape remains one of strength.

The 2026 Q2 earnings season continues to roll along, and results have been positive for many companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Johnson & Johnson. Not all companies have seen great post-earnings reactions, but the overall earnings landscape remains one of strength.

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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