These 3 Companies Crushed Key Metrics This Earnings Season

The 2026 Q1 earnings season continues to chug along, with a big chunk of S&P 500 members already delivering their results. So far, several companies – Alphabet GOOGL, Roku ROKU, and Interactive Brokers IBKR – have crushed it concerning key metrics, with each also seeing share momentum in the days that have followed post-earnings.

Google Cloud Growth Impresses

Alphabet posted a strong double-beat relative to our consensus estimates, crushing our EPS estimate by more than 90% and posting a 2.7% sales surprise. Both items saw great YoY growth, with the stock’s reaction post-earnings reflecting the strongest of the Mag 7 bunch so far.

Importantly, Google Cloud revenue totaled $20.0 billion, crushing our estimate and reflecting a rock-solid 62.7% YoY growth rate. The growth acceleration is precisely what the market wanted to see, another big reason why the stock has soared post-earnings.

The EPS outlook remains bullish across the board for the Mag 7 member, a huge positive concerning near-term momentum.



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Roku Sees Big Profitability Improvement

Roku similarly posted a double-beat relative to our consensus expectations, beating our EPS estimate by more than 65% and posting a 3.8% sales surprise. The profitability picture strengthened significantly, with gross profit climbing 27% YoY to $565 million.

The EPS outlook across its current and next fiscal year have moved bullishly, with upward revisions coming in following the release.



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Roku’s platform revenue grew 28% year-over-year, with strong Advertising and Subscription results leading the charge. Total Streaming Hours also saw a nice 8% YoY climb, with the company also now reporting more than 100 million households worldwide use a device powered by the Roku TV operating system (OS) monthly.

Interactive Brokers Keeps Executing

IBKR has been a strong earnings performer over the past several years, with shares benefiting as a result. Commission revenue throughout its reported period increased 19% YoY to a record $613 million, with customer trading volume in stocks, futures, and options increasing by 25%, 20%, and 16%, respectively.

The company’s offerings continue to attract a wide range of new customers, with customer accounts growing by a rock-solid 31% YoY to roughly 4.8 million. The stock saw a weak reaction to the results but quickly bounced back over recent days. The EPS outlook for its current fiscal year remains notably bullish, with the current $2.46 per share estimate up more than 30% over the last year.

IBKR’s EPS outlook remains bullish across the board.



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Bottom Line

We’ve heard from a lot of S&P 500 members so far in the 2026 Q1 earnings cycle, with several – Alphabet GOOGL, Interactive Brokers IBKR, and Roku ROKU – all posting solid results across key metrics.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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