These 3 Companies are Seeing Supercharged Sales Growth

The 2025 Q2 earnings cycle is now behind us, with the majority of S&P 500 companies already delivering results. The period was one of resilience, with overall growth remaining strong alongside positive revisions for the upcoming Q3 cycle.

But more specifically, this cycle, several companies – Eli Lilly LLY, Eaton ETN, and Interactive Brokers IBKR – posted rock-solid results.

Let’s take a closer look at what drove the positivity.

Eli Lilly Raises Guidance

LLY shares have faced pressure in 2025 so far, down 5% overall and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. But shares have shown nice life off the post-earnings lows so far, with insiders also dipping in.

LLY posted Q2 sales of $15.5 billion, up 38% YoY and reflecting a 6% surprise relative to the Zacks Consensus sales estimates. Volume growth across Zepbound and Mounjaro helped lead the positive quarter, with sales of each up 172% and 68%, respectively.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis. As we can see, there’s been a notable acceleration over recent periods.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The favorable results led LLY to increase its FY25 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, with its gross margin also moving higher to 84.3% vs the 80.8% mark in the year-ago period. Analysts have revised EPS expectations positively following the release, a bullish sign concerning near-term price action.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBKR Sees Strong Platform Growth

IBKR shares have delivered a strong performance over the past year, up nearly 110% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Favorable quarterly results have aided the move, with shares seeing nice strength following its latest print.

The stock sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with analysts revising their EPS expectations higher across the board over recent months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s results have been aided by higher customer trading volumes, with volumes in stocks, options, and futures increasing 31%, 24% and 18%, respectively, throughout its latest period. Commission revenue of $516 million throughout the period shot 27% higher year-over-year.

Perhaps most importantly, customers continue flocking to the platform, with customer accounts growing by a sizable 32% year-over-year to 3.9 million throughout the period. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Eaton Breaks Records

Eaton is an intelligent power management company that provides products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace, and mobility markets. Shares have been a big beneficiary of the AI frenzy thanks to the data center exposure.

Accelerating orders and continued backlog growth contributed to its recent record-breaking quarter, with adjusted EPS of $2.95 reflecting a Q2 record and up 8% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 8% from the year-ago period, with segment margins of 23.9% also reflecting a Q2 record.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ETN shares also reflect a great opportunity for those with an appetite for income, sporting a 7.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Impressively, the company has paid a dividend on its shares every year since 1923. Below is a chart illustrating its dividends paid on an annual basis.

Please note that the final value is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis, as ETN’s current fiscal-year is still ongoing.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q2 earnings season is now behind us, with the period largely positive and resilient.

And throughout the period, several companies – Eli Lilly LLY, Eaton ETN, and Interactive Brokers IBKR – posted strong quarterly results.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.