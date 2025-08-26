These 3 Chinese Stocks Could Be a Ticking Time Bomb of Growth

Most investors have been afraid of putting their money to work overseas, particularly in the Chinese stock market. While there are many reasons to be careful when investing in other countries, some of these reasons often place sentiment into an overly conservative corner, and that often leads to several missed opportunities.

The biggest bull case for Chinese stocks is the fact that most of them, especially in the technology sector, offer much better risk-to-reward profiles compared to their American counterparts. In terms of current valuations versus current (and future) earnings growth, the scale significantly favors Chinese companies. That being said, the fact that markets haven’t priced this in could mean fear and emotion are driving those stocks instead, a massive opportunity for savvy buyers.

This creates a ticking time bomb, in a positive way, for these stocks in the future. When more authoritative figures continue buying into them, perhaps the public’s trust will be restored in these companies, sending their demand and valuation potential higher. For this theme, investors can consider names like Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), and PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) to mix in the consumer aspect of the equation.

Baidu’s Quiet Expansion Is Working

For investors not familiar with the Baidu business model, they can think of it as a close peer to Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in the sense that it is a search engine first and then an innovator second. While Baidu’s main business is in online search and data monetization, they’ve recently achieved a major breakthrough.

Autonomous driving and robotaxis are a big market in China. Still, that success is often toned down by the lack of news coverage in the region, so Baidu decided to partner up with American ridesharing companies Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) to offer its autonomous driving services across Europe as well.

This unrecognized growth engine may be one of the reasons why institutional buyers at Primecap Management decided to boost their holdings in Baidu stock by 1.4% as of mid-August 2025, bringing their net position to a high of $1 billion today or 3.5% ownership in the entire company.

What's more, some analysts are willing to recommend bold moves in the stock, taking it above its $104 per share consensus target. For example, Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap rates Baidu stock a Buy, valuing it at $140 per share, which could lead to a 55% upside from current prices.

Alibaba Has a Secret Weapon

Alibaba understood the success behind its American peer Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the sense that the real growth and upside isn’t in online commerce, but rather in data. While most investors see Alibaba as a cheap online wholesaler, there is a secret weapon that is turning the company’s cash flow into a literal gold mine.

By expanding its data center presence across Asia’s fastest-growing economies, it is only a matter of time before markets realize one thing. When middle-class sizes explode in the region, consumer data will be a premium commodity, and Alibaba will be one of the few (if not the only) providers in that area.

Moreover, as businesses become increasingly complex due to regional economic growth, cloud computing services are expected to see high demand. Consequently, Alibaba’s cloud services are now capturing a larger share of the company's total revenue.

Compared to its all-time high of just over $310 per share, today’s price seems like a fraction of where it should be (considering the massive financial expansion since that high was made). That could be a reason why analysts see it as a Moderate Buy valued at $159 per share, implying 30% additional upside from today’s quoted price.

PDD Stock: A Pure Consumer Play

Looking back at the consumer across Asia’s growing economies, while Alibaba will likely handle the data and cloud computing aspects of this theme, there will also be a power vacuum to fill in terms of consumer engagement. This is where PDD stock steps in to shine.

One reason for the company's success might be its year-to-date performance of 31% for investors. This shows the market that, despite the concerns surrounding Chinese stocks, fundamentals can still play a role.

And speaking of fundamentals, if those weren’t present and looking good, institutional buyers from Orbis Allan Gray wouldn’t have built up a stake now worth $591 million as of mid-August 2025, making them one of the largest institutional holders in the company.

That vote of confidence and the company’s exposure to a sleeping giant of a consumer demographic make it another ticking time bomb just like the other names on this list.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.