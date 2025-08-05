These 3 CEOs Just Bought the Dip

Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can give hints surrounding the long-term picture.

But it’s critical to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.

Recently, CEOs of several companies – MSCI (MSCI), Charter Communications (CHTR), and Healthpeak Properties (DOC) – have made splashes, acquiring shares. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

MSCI CEO Buys Millions Worth

MSCI provides investment decision support tools, including indexes; portfolio construction and risk management products and services; Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research and ratings; and real estate research, reporting and benchmarking offerings.

The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) thanks to positive EPS revisions, with analysts taking expectations higher across the board over recent months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Henry Fernandez, CEO, recently has purchased roughly 12.5k MSCI shares, with the total transaction totaling roughly $6.7 million. As shown below, the purchase aligned with a dip in MSCI shares, reflective of confidence in the positive EPS and broader long-term outlook.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CHTR CEO Dives In

Charter Communications is the second-largest cable operator in the United States and a leading broadband communications company providing video, internet, and voice services. CEO Christopher Winfrey recently purchased roughly 3.6k CHTR shares at a total transaction value of just over $1 million.

As shown below, the purchase coincided with a plunge in CHTR shares, with the CEO scooping up shares at a discounted level.

X

Still, analysts have lowered their EPS outlooks across the board, likely reflective of further short-term pain ahead. Positive EPS revisions would be key for a positive turnaround in sentiment, with the CEO’s long holding horizon an obvious advantage here.

Healthpeak CEO Buys

Healthpeak Properties is a REIT in the United States that acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases a diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate-related properties.

Insiders have regularly bought on share weakness in 2025, as we can see in the green arrows in the chart below.

X

CEO Scott Brinker recently swooped in and purchased roughly 6k DOC shares at a total transaction value of roughly $100k. He now owns more than 210k shares overall.

The stock’s weak performance has been partly driven by negative earnings estimate revisions, currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The purchases here are relatively unsurprising, given the CEO’s long-term horizon and the discount that shares are currently displaying. However, near-term performance can be expected to remain soft given the cloudy EPS outlook.

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most, and many strict rules apply.

Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.

All large-cap stocks above – Healthpeak Properties DOC, MSCI MSCI, and Charter Communications CHTR – have seen recent insider activity.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.