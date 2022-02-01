These 3 Capital One Credit Cards Include a New Travel Perk

Credit card issuers continuously add perks to add value and attract new customers. If you're a Capital One cardholder or have been thinking about getting one of its cards, you may be interested in a new benefit that appeals to adventure travelers. Keep reading to see if your Capital One credit card has this new travel perk.

Travel credit cards can be valuable

Many travelers enjoy using travel credit cards because they can earn rewards on their spending and take advantage of benefits that improve their travel experiences. If you're an avid traveler who enjoys adventure activities and exploring the great outdoors, you may appreciate a new travel benefit coming to select Capital One credit cards.

Get a discount on a travel adventure community membership

Eligible cardholders will be able to take advantage of a $300 discount toward a Gravity Haus membership. What is Gravity Haus? The company calls itself a social club for the modern adventurer.

Members become part of a community of like-minded people. They also get access to outdoor spaces, community workspaces, enjoy discounts on activities, amenities, and adventure gear, and can take part in exclusive experiences.

There are several membership tiers available with different perks available at each level. Members get discounts on accommodations at each Gravity Haus location and also get discounts at partner properties.

Gravity Haus has three locations in Colorado, with a fourth location in California opening later in 2022.

Breckenridge: Gravity Haus Breck

Gravity Haus Breck Truckee-Tahoe: Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe

Gravity Haus Truckee-Tahoe Vail: Gravity Haus Vail

Gravity Haus Vail Winter Park: Gravity Haus Winter Park

Which Capital One credit cards include this perk?

The following Capital One credit cards now include this benefit:

To use this $300 discount, you'll need to enroll in a yearly Gravity Haus membership and pay for your membership with your eligible Capital One card. While this isn't a permanent card perk, it's available through Jan. 19, 2024.

In addition to a discount on the membership, Capital One Venture X cardmembers can also earn 10 miles per $1 spent on Gravity Haus bookings made through the Capital One Travel portal. Check out additional details to determine if this is a benefit that makes sense for you.

TL;DR: If you're a traveler who loves adventure and frequently participates in outdoor experiences, this new perk may be attractive. If you're not big on adventure travel, this perk may not be for you. But many of the above Capital One cards include other useful travel benefits.

You're missing out if you aren't using a travel credit card. Travel credit cards can provide value through their perks and rewards programs. You could be earning rewards on your travel purchases. If you're considering applying for a travel rewards card, explore our list of top travel credit cards to find the right card for you.

