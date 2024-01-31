These 3 Buy-Rated Stocks Are Red-Hot

Relative strength focuses on stocks that have performed well compared to the market or another relevant benchmark.

By targeting those displaying this favorable price action, investors can find themselves in positive market trends where buyers are in control.

For those interested in momentum, three stocks – Super Micro Computer SMCI, e.l.f. Beauty ELF, and CrowdStrike CRWD – could all be considered. All three have outperformed nicely over the last month.

Let’s take a closer look at each.

Super Micro Computer

Enjoying tailwinds stemming from the AI-frenzy, Super Micro Computer, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is the premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions for 5G/Edge, Data Center, Cloud, Enterprise, Big Data, HPC, and Embedded markets worldwide.

SMCI’s current year outlook has improved in a big way, with the $16.78 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate moving nearly 110% higher over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning its latest quarterly release, SMCI posted a 2% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and exceeded sales expectations by 14%, representing growth rates of 70% and 103%, respectively.

The better-than-expected results caused buyers to swarm, with SMCI shares now up a staggering 90% over the last month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock remains a prime selection for growth investors seeking AI exposure, further reinforced by its Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty is a cosmetics company, with its products primarily consisting of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetic kits. The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations moving higher across nearly all timeframes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has consistently surprised in a big way as of late, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 90% across its last four releases. The company posted a 51% bottom line beat and posted sales 9% ahead of expectations in its latest release.

ELF’s top line has seen a notable acceleration, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keep an eye out for the company’s next quarterly release scheduled for February 6th after the market close, as consensus headline expectations presently suggest 18% higher earnings on 60% improved sales.

CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a leader in next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services. Earnings expectations have moved modestly higher across nearly all timeframes.

The company’s growth expectations are impossible to ignore, with consensus estimates for its current fiscal year suggesting 91% earnings growth on 36% higher sales. Peeking ahead to FY25, expectations allude to an additional 24% boost in earnings paired with a 30% sales bump.

The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares trade at steep multiples, reflective of its high-growth nature. The current forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio presently sits at 18.5X, well off five-year highs of 57.9X but undoubtedly on the higher end of the spectrum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Relative strength investing is centered around targeting stocks displaying outperformance. And when you add in the Zacks Rank, the strategy can become even more powerful.

And that’s precisely what all three stocks above – Super Micro Computer SMCI, e.l.f. Beauty ELF, and CrowdStrike CRWD – have displayed, delivering outperformance on the back of improved earnings outlooks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.