These 3 Business Services Stocks Shouldn't Stop Rewarding Investors

Capital gain from price appreciation is the prime reward that an investor expects from investing in stocks. But this wish may remain unfulfilled for months, even for years, if you are stuck in non-performing stock(s) or market.

Take the case of the current scenario where bourses have experienced a fall over the past year due to inflationary pressure, supply-chain disruptions, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and labor market constraints. While this as an opportunity to grab beaten-down stocks at a cheaper price, buying stocks that have performed pretty well amid the market volatility, is not at all a bad idea especially if they are well-positioned to keep performing well.

Our picks for you include Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and ExlService Holdings, Inc. EXLS. They have performed well in the year-to-date period and their fundamentals indicate the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term. These stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Let’s check out the factors that make these stocks attractive picks

Booz Allen Hamilton:The stock of this provider of management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services is up 23.1% year to date.

The company has a large addressable market as it serves the government, which is one of the world’s largest consumers of technology and management consulting services. The agencies of the U.S. intelligence community also offer an additional market. The company has a lot of opportunities in global commercial markets where it has relatively low penetration.

Booz Allen Hamilton’s VoLT strategy focuses on integrating velocity, leadership and technology in the process of transformation. Key focus areas on the velocity front are increasing innovation, strengthening market position through mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, and client-centric decision-making. The leadership front involves initiatives to promptly utilize leadership in identifying client needs and scaling businesses. On the technology front, the company focuses on developing and expanding next-generation technology and solutions.

Seven estimates for fiscal 2023 have moved north in the past 60 days versus one southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings has moved up 2.5% in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.47, indicating 6.2% year-over-year growth. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

CBIZ:The stock of thisprovider of financial, insurance, and advisory services has appreciated 29.1% year to date. The company is currently benefiting from strong organic revenue growth as well as contributions from recent acquisitions.

Within CBIZ’s financial services group, top-line growth across all major service lines is being driven by the company’s investments in systems, reporting, tools and training that have helped it to improve the pricing of services. Further, strong sales and high client retention rates are supporting the performance of the company’s Benefits and Insurance Group.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up 0.5% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBZ’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.4, implying 13.7% year-over-year growth.

CBIZ, Inc. Price

CBIZ, Inc. price | CBIZ, Inc. Quote

ExlService: The stock of this analytics and digital solutions company has gained 22% in the year-to-date period. The company is seeing growing demand across its client base for data-led solutions that help enhance the quality of business decisions, enable intelligent workflows and streamline operations.

Seven estimates for 2023 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has moved up 3.1% in the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXLS’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.63, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. EXLS has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.8%.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. Price

ExlService Holdings, Inc. price | ExlService Holdings, Inc. Quote

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.