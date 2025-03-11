These 3 Attractive Stocks Keep Cruising Higher

The market has thrown a tantrum over recent weeks, with tariff talks and other potential economic implications shaking sentiment.

But despite the negativity, several stocks, including Verizon Communications VZ, Gilead Sciences GILD, and Alibaba BABA, have shaken off the woes, showing stability and relative strength throughout the period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For those interested in momentum, let’s take a closer look at each.

Gilead Product Demand Booms

Gilead Sciences’ latest set of quarterly results came in nicely above expectations, with the company exceeding both Zacks Consensus EPS and Sales estimates by 14% and 7%, respectively. Solid growth was also delivered, with earnings up 11% alongside a 6% sales bump.

Importantly, the company’s offerings continue to generate strong demand, with total product sales of $7.5 billion exceeding our consensus expectations on the metric in seven consecutive periods.

As shown below, the beats have regularly been outsized as of late, undoubtedly a positive trajectory.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, sizable margin expansion has unlocked higher profitability for the company in a big way, with its products gross margin shooting higher to 79% from 70.9% throughout its latest period. Please note that the chart below tracks values on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts positively revised their current year EPS expectations following the release, a bullish sign that alludes to further positive price action.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon Keeps Generating Cash

Verizon’s strong cash-generating abilities have positioned it at the top of many income-focused investors’ lists, with the company close to joining the elite Dividend Aristocrats club thanks to years of consistently higher payouts.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends/share on a quarterly basis. FY24 free cash flow of $19.8 billion grew 6% year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation multiples are considerably cheap relative to the S&P 500, with the current 9.9X forward 12-month earnings multiple reflecting a 52% discount. The stock is more of an income-driven play, not targeted for high-growth expectations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its latest set of quarterly results came in above expectations, exceeding both Zacks Consensus EPS and Sales estimates modestly. Continued customer growth has been a nice tailwind for the company, with its broadband market share continuing to grow.

Alibaba Shares Bounce Back Big

Alibaba shares have been notably strong since late January following news of its new AI model that claims to surpass DeepSeek. The company’s EPS outlook remains bullish across the board, a big positive concerning near-term share movement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Importantly, its AI-related product revenue maintained a triple-digit year-over-year growth pace for the sixth consecutive quarter throughout its latest period. BABA’s sales growth has overall shown a modest acceleration over recent periods, as shown below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock’s recent momentum has undoubtedly been welcomed among shareholders following years of negative price action, up nearly 75% in 2025 alone.

Bottom Line

Despite the market’s sour mood over recent weeks, all three stocks above – Verizon Communications VZ, Gilead Sciences GILD, and Alibaba BABA – have shaken off the negativity, showing relative strength against the S&P 500.

For those interested in momentum, all three deserve a closer look.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.