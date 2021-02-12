These 3 Analysts Agree: Yeti Is a Buy

Yeti (NYSE: YETI) beat Wall Street sales and earnings expectations yesterday, and today a trio of analysts agreed that the stock of the high-end cooler and outdoor lifestyle company is a buy. They also see shares jumping, with as much as 30% upside.

Yeti also made the short list of best stock ideas from one of Hedgeye Risk Management's analysts, but another Hedgeye analyst cautions that the cooler maker's growth is due to slow in the coming months, though she maintains it's going to be better than what she originally thought.

Image source: Yeti.

The pandemic sent consumers out into the wilderness in droves, and apparently they were all dragging Yeti coolers behind them while drinking from Yeti tumblers.

Fiscal fourth-quarter sales jumped 26% to almost $376 million, well ahead of the consensus estimates of $358 million, as cooler sales jumped 31% to $134 million, and drinkware sales were up 23% to $236 million. Margins expanded to 59.8% from 54.5% in the process.

Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson upgraded Yeti's stock to buy from hold, and set a $91 price target. That's up 7% from her previous $85 target, and 27% higher from where Yeti shares closed yesterday.

She also expects Yeti's "COVID-fueled" sales to slow from current levels, and management's forecast of 15% to 17% growth this year is more than she was modeling. And because Yeti plans to enter the luggage market, the upside could last longer than Nicholson forecast.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith boosted his price target to $95 based on yesterday's earnings while maintaining his overweight recommendation. He would also be a buyer after Yeti's stock fell following the earnings release.

10 stocks we like better than Yeti Holdings INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yeti Holdings INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.