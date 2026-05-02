These 3 AI Stocks Just Crushed Earnings: Still Time To Buy?

It's peak earnings season in the tech sector, but it’s not just the AI hyperscalers making headlines this quarter.

Some of the biggest surprises this quarter have come from companies powering the infrastructure behind AI buildouts. Three AI-adjacent names just posted results that shocked the market in a good way and pushed shares sharply higher.

Semiconductors and memory continue to be the catalyst for the recent market surge, and each of these stocks gained 20% in the days following their earnings releases.

Investors are now wondering: after a big post-earnings move, is there still meaningful upside, or are expectations now doing most of the heavy lifting?

Seagate Technology: Strong Fundamentals But Upside Story Priced In

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) was one of 2025’s biggest winners, soaring more than 300%. And for its 2026 encore? Already up more than 150% year-to-date (YTD), it just posted one of the most impressive quarters in company history.

On April 28, Seagate reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 and $3.11 billion in revenue, easily beating analyst expectations of $3.51 and $2.96 billion, respectively.

Management is now targeting an annual sales growth rate of 20% thanks to stable, AI-driven demand. Fiscal Q4 2026 estimates project revenue of approximately $3.45 billion and EPS of $4.80 to $5.20, figures that were also well above expectations.

The company has also gotten serious about its financial issues, retiring another $641 million in obligations in fiscal Q3, which earned its debt a re-rating to investment grade from Fitch.

Seagate may have the cleanest fundamentals of the three companies we’ll mention here, but its growth story is well known, and its valuation is stretched. The stock trades well above the industry average at 55x forward earnings, and its revenue is highly concentrated amongst AI hyperscalers.

And while analysts rushed to raise price targets following the fiscal Q3 2026 report, the consensus target from the 25 firms covering the stock is $709, which is below the current market price.

STX shares are still operating with long-term upward momentum, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has spent most of April in overbought territory. Investors can likely expect some post-earnings profit-taking in the next few weeks as the market digests a stunning 600% gain in less than two years. The valuation and insider selling patterns indicate this rally could be reaching the late innings, and exponential gains will be replaced with a slow grind.

Silicon Motion Technology: Blowout Numbers, Volatility Likely Along the Way

One of the more explosive post-earnings moves came from tiny Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: SIMO), which develops NAND controllers for solid-state devices (SSDs).

Memory shortages have been a widespread concern for the data center industry, and Silicon Motion Technology is generating record sales from seemingly endless AI capex dollars. Management had projected a revenue range of $292 million to $306 million for its April 28 earnings release, an optimistic figure that would’ve represented year-over-year (YOY) growth of nearly 90% at the upper end.

The actual number blew away even the most optimistic projections: $342 million in revenue for Q1 2026, up more than 105% YOY and 25% from Q4 2025. In addition, the $1.58 EPS beat analyst expectations for $1.31.

Q2 2026 also looks to be another record: management projects revenue of $393 million to $411 million, which would again be YOY growth of over 105%. SIMO shares soared more than 30% following the Q1 2026 release, bringing its YTD gain to over 140%. But despite this surge, the stock still trades at only 25x forward earnings, suggesting upside that hasn’t yet been priced in.

The impressive earnings and guidance figures justified the move, and analysts are moving price targets as high as $275. The potential is enticing, but the chart is also flashing some warning signs. The RSI is extremely overbought above 85, and the large gap between the lines on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator hints that some mean reversion could be on the way. Investors may find better entry points if profit-taking occurs over the next few sessions.

NXP Semiconductors: High Upside With Game-Changing Narrative

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) isn’t frequently in the AI discussion because its primary source of revenue is the automotive sector.

However, that narrative is quickly changing thanks to the company’s growing data center revenue and an unexpected revival in auto sales.

NXP reported its Q1 2026 earnings on April 28, posting a slight beat on both EPS and revenue estimates, with its $3.05 EPS topping estimates of $2.98, and its revenue of $3.18 billion surprassing expectations of $3.14 billion.

But a slight beat isn’t enough to send a semiconductor stock up 25% after hours; the real juice came from guidance, which now projects revenue of $3.35 billion to $3.55 billion thanks to accelerating auto sales growth (10% YOY) and a data center ramp-up that could bring in more than $500 million in 2026 sales.

NXPI shares likely have the most remaining upside of the three stocks discussed here because its re-rating story is just beginning. The automotive recovery is a real catalyst, and the data center segment growth gives the company revenue optionality it previously lacked.

Its stock is also cheap compared to peers, trading at 23x forward earnings and 5.9x sales, and the latest round of analyst price target raises shows plenty of upside is still on the table. The technical setup is still a bit messy; the RSI is elevated, and the 50-day moving average still trades below the 200-day. But the narrative around the company is changing, and short-term volatility won’t change the stock’s new long-term potential.

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