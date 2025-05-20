These 3 AI-Related Stocks Crushed Earnings

Earnings season continues to move rapidly, with many companies unveiling quarterly results daily. So far, the period has been positive, though it’s worth noting that estimates for the current period (Q2) have trickled lower in recent weeks.

But throughout the Q1 cycle so far, several companies involved in the AI frenzy – Palantir PLTR and Tempus AI TEM, and Comfort Systems USA FIX – posted results that had investors pleased, with each seeing bullish post-earnings reactions.

Let’s take a closer look at each report.

Palantir Continues Growing

Palantir continued to fire on all cylinders throughout its latest period, reporting massive growth thanks to continued red-hot demand. Sales shot 39% higher year-over-year, with the company also raising its current year sales outlook in a big way.

As shown below, the company’s sales growth has been outstanding over recent periods, a reflection of the red-hot demand PLTR has been enjoying.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, customer count grew nearly 40% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. Palantir also booked its highest U.S. commercial total contract value throughout the period ($810 million), which grew a staggering 180% year-over-year.

Analysts have already revised their current year sales expectations for the stock following the release, with the current $3.9 billion Zacks Consensus estimate up nearly 20% over the last year. The company’s sales are now forecasted to climb 37% year-over-year following the updated guidance, continuing its growth trajectory nicely.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tempus Posts Strong Segment Performance

Tempus AI is a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care. Like PLTR, the company enjoyed serious growth, with sales of $255.7 million climbing 75% year-over-year.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, its Genomics segment saw its sales grow 90% year-over-year, with its Data and services revenue of $61.9 million up 43% from the same period last year. And to top off the robust results, the company increased its FY25 revenue guidance to roughly $1.3 billion, which reflects a massive 80% growth rate year-over-year.

Shares saw a nice boost post-earnings, with TEM shares up nearly 90% YTD and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIX Sees Big Backlog Growth

FIX shares represent a nice opportunity to obtain exposure to the AI infrastructure buildout thanks to its products utilized in data centers, which reflect a massive tailwind for the near and long-term picture for the stock.

Sales of $1.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.75 in its latest release crushed our consensus estimates, reflecting growth rates of 20% and 75%, respectively. As shown below, FIX’s sales growth has been stellar, underpinned by a growing backlog.

FIX’s backlog at the end of its latest period totaled $6.9 billion, well above the $5.9 billion print in the same period last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And for those with an appetite for income, FIX shares have you covered, currently yielding a respectable 0.3% annually. While the current yield may not be steep, the company’s 33% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps bridge the gap nicely, underpinning its commitment to increasingly rewarding shareholders.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

We continue to wade through the 2025 Q1 cycle, which has overall been positive. Growth has been strong, though it’s critical to note that tariff concerns have caused downward pressure on earnings estimates for the current (Q2) and coming periods.

Still, several AI-related stocks have posted robust results throughout the period, a list that includes Palantir PLTR, Comfort Systems USA FIX, and Tempus AI TEM.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.