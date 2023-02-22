These 23 Biotech Stocks Generated Triple-Digit Returns In Just 6 Months

(RTTNews) - The following stocks that were featured on our site between July and December 2022 delivered triple-digit gains. Were these stocks part of your portfolio? Headlines Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publishing Last Closing Price Max Gain % VIGL - Vigil Neuroscience's IPO Lock-up Period Ends Tomorrow Jul.5 $2.36 $16.77 $11.28 610% CINC- CinCor Pharma's IPO Lock-up Period Ends On July 6 Jul.5 $19.7 $43.15 $29.15 119% GLSI - Greenwich LifeSciences Rallies On Removal Of Clinical Hold Jul.12 $9.84 $21.50 $15.10 118% FREQ - Will Frequency Hit The Right Notes? Jul.15 $2.55 $5.59 $0.68 119% VRNA - Will Verona's COPD Trial Data ENHANCE Its Stock Price? Jul.19 $5.98 $26.44 $20.54 342% VKTX - Viking Therapeutics To Resume Phase Ib Trial Of VK0214 Jul.19 $3.45 $11.80 $11.03 242% NUVL - Will Nuvalent's ARROS-1 Hit The Target? Aug.10 $17.00 $40.43 $31.36 137% VTYX - Ventyx Biosciences Awaits VTX958 Trial Data Aug.11 $17.19 $44.98 $42.50 161% WVE - What's Causing Wave To Rise? Aug.12 $3.14 $7.12 $4.32 127% AKRO - Akero - Of NASH And HARMONY... Aug.22 $11.86 $54.88 $44.10 362% SPRB - Spruce Biosciences - Eyeing PCOS, CAH Treatment Markets Sep.15 $1.74 $3.57 $2.40 105% AKUS - Did You Hear This? Sep.15 $4.50 $15.50 NA 244% ANTX - AN2 Therapeutics' IPO Lock-up Period Ends On Sep. 21 Sep.20 $9.58 $21.04 $13.32 119% MHUA - Meihua International - Getting Back On Track? Sep.20 $5.52 $39.00 $39.00 606% HROW - Will Harrow's AMP-100 Score FDA Nod? Sep.21 $8.35 $20.31 $16.96 143% MDGL - Madrigal - Gearing Up For MAESTRO-NASH Data Sep.26 $64.99 $315.45 $288.76 385% IMVT - Immunovant's Batoclimab - A Pipeline In Itself? Oct.5 $7.84 $20.24 $18.16 158% ALBO - Can Albireo's Bylvay ASSERT Efficacy In Alagille Syndrome? Oct.6 $20.00 $45.23 $43.76 126% ARDX - Will Ardelyx' Xphozah Make It To The Finish Line? Oct.13 $1.34 $3.43 $2.94 155% MLTX - MoonLake - Developing Next-level Therapies To Elevate Care Oct.19 $8.28 $18.71 $18.18 125% BIVI - Will Christmas Come Early For BioVie? Nov.9 $4.56 $14.38 $5.64 215% NAMS - NewAmsterdam Pharma Exploring High Risk Cardiovascular Disease Landscape Nov.30 $9.00 $18.70 $13.45 107% RIGL - Rigel Soars As FDA Approves Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drug Dec.2 $0.94 $2.04 $1.59 117%

