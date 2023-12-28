These 22 States Are Hiking Their Minimum Wage on New Year’s Day

Nearly half of the U.S. is ringing in the new year with higher pay for minimum wage workers.

On Jan. 1, 22 states will bump up their minimum wage, according to a report from the Washington, D.C. think tank Economic Policy Institute (EPI). The increases come by way of ballot measure, legislation and inflation adjustment measures, and are expected to add anywhere from $216 to $1,380 to the annual earnings of almost 10 million workers.

The impact of these adjustments will vary, but the changes could provide crucial support to many struggling Americans. About 1 in 5 of all workers receiving wage increases currently live below the poverty line, EPI says.

Women make up about 58% of the workforce receiving raises, EPI notes, and Black and Hispanic workers make up about 49%.

The wage increases come at a time of record low unemployment, and will kick off the “strongest wage growth for low-wage workers in decades,” according to the think tank.

Still, the EPI says, the historical growth of U.S. workers’ hourly pay over the last several decades falls flat compared to the rapid growth of worker productivity.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 hasn’t changed since 2009, and seven states still cap their minimum wage at that rate. Previous research shows that if wages kept pace with production, the minimum wage would be $19 today.

Thirty eight cities and counties across the U.S. are also raising wages, mostly through inflation adjustments. Among these, the largest pay increase comes from Boulder County, Colorado, which is adding $2.04 to its minimum pay. Other cities, including Seattle, Denver and Portland, Maine are seeing increases between 20 cents and $1.37.

In September, Florida will increase its minimum wage as well, bringing it from $11 to $12.

States where minimum wage workers are getting a raise

Here are the 22 states where minimum wage workers are getting a raise in 2024:

Alaska: $10.85 to $11.73

$10.85 to $11.73 Arizona: $13.85 to $14.35

$13.85 to $14.35 California: $15.50 to $16

$15.50 to $16 Colorado: $13.65 to $14.42

$13.65 to $14.42 Connecticut: $15 to $15.69

$15 to $15.69 Delaware: $11.75 to $13.25

$11.75 to $13.25 Hawaii: $12 to $14

$12 to $14 Illinois: $13 to $14

$13 to $14 Maine: $13.80 to $14.15

$13.80 to $14.15 Maryland: $13.25 to $15

$13.25 to $15 Michigan: $10.10 to $10.33

$10.10 to $10.33 Minnesota: $10.59 to $10.85

$10.59 to $10.85 Missouri: $12 to $12.30

$12 to $12.30 Montana: $9.95 to $10.30

$9.95 to $10.30 Nebraska: $10.50 to $12

$10.50 to $12 New Jersey: $14.13 to $15.13

$14.13 to $15.13 New York: $14.20 to $15 ($15 to $16 in New York City)

$14.20 to $15 ($15 to $16 in New York City) Ohio: $10.10 to $10.45

$10.10 to $10.45 Rhode Island: $13 to $14

$13 to $14 South Dakota: $10.80 to $11.20

$10.80 to $11.20 Vermont: $13.18 to $13.67

$13.18 to $13.67 Washington: $15.74 to $16.28

Dollar Scholar

Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week.

Sign Up

More from Money:

When Are Taxes Due in 2024? Here Are the Deadlines You Need to Know

What Retirement? More Americans 65 and Older Are Working Full Time

Here’s When the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates, According to Experts

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.