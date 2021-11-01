These 20 Top Startups Are Actively Hiring

Image source: Getty Images

It’s no secret that Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers. Some are taking higher paying jobs within their industries, while others are spreading their wings and reinventing their careers by starting businesses of their own. According to the Economic Innovation Group (EIG), a record 1.4 million new business applications were filed between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 this year (2021). Most of these startups are in fields like retail or manufacturing, the types of businesses most likely to create jobs.

The creation of so many new businesses got the folks at FlexJobs thinking. Given the number of American workers eager to find remote jobs, why not find out which startups are hiring? To accomplish this task, FlexJobs cross-checked its own employer database with LinkedIn’s Top Startups of 2021 to come up with the 20 top startups hiring now for remote jobs.

Here, we’ll briefly outline what each of these top 20 companies do, how long they’ve been in business, and the types of jobs they’ve filled through FlexJobs in the past.

1. Gong.io

If you’re into artificial intelligence, Gong.io may be a good fit for you. Gong.io provides an AI-powered revenue intelligence platform to companies like Hubspot, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and SurveyMonkey. Founded in 2015, Gong.io has previously looked to fill remote positions like director of digital marketing, payroll administrator, and customer training specialist.

2. Brex

Founded in 2017, Brex Inc. is a fintech company that offers "all-in-one finance for every business." Remote jobs Brex has offered in the past include operations, accounting, and assistant general counsel.

3. Cameo

If you've ever been on social media and heard a friend brag about a celebrity giving them a shout-out on their birthday, Cameo might have been involved. Founded in 2017, Cameo allows fans to book personalized video greetings from their favorite famous person. In the past, Cameo has looked to fill jobs like sales manager, talent success representative, and executive assistant.

4. Ramp

Ramp is a tech company working to design the next-generation corporate card to help businesses save money. It was founded less than two years ago by the same team that built Paribus (and later sold Paribus to Capital One). In addition to tech jobs like web engineers, Ramp has been known to hire account and campaign managers.

5. Gitlab

Gitlab -- founded in 2011 -- makes life easier for businesses by providing a management platform that allows for continuous integration, team support, wiki documentation, and issue tracking. In the past, the company has sought to hire remote positions like product marketing manager, deal desk specialist, and field communications specialist.

6. Medable

Since 2015, the global healthcare platform Medable has offered new patient therapies designed to reduce clinical trial timelines by as much as 50%. Previously, the company has sought to fill positions like project accountant, visual designer, and executive assistant.

7. Guild Education

Founded in 2015, Guild is an education management company that provides education and "upskilling" to the American workforce. In the past, Guild Education has offered remote positions as diverse as technical accounting, events manager, and career coach.

8. Dutchie

Founded in 2017 and based in Bend, Oregon, Dutchie specializes in connecting local marijuana dispensaries with consumers. Past positions posted through FlexJobs have included web design, software development, and customer success manager.

9. Jerry

Jerry Insurance Agency is an AI-powered financial services startup, founded in 2017. Its goal is to provide an app that eliminates the hassle of shopping for insurance. Jerry has previously hired remote positions like customer care agent, writer, and senior software engineer.

10. Drift

Drift, founded in 2014, provides a conversational marketing platform that helps businesses buy from businesses. Previously advertised positions have included integrated marketing manager, senior product marketing manager, and demand generation channel marketer.

11. Lyra Health

Lyra Health has been around since 2015, helping companies improve employee access to effective mental healthcare. In addition to hiring therapists, the company has also advertised for a copywriter, payroll specialist, and partnerships coordinator.

12. Attentive

Attentive Mobile is a personalized mobile messaging platform. Founded in 2016, it uses real-time behavioral data that allows clients to send text messages to individual subscribers. The types of jobs Attentive has filled in the past include technical writer, director of client strategy, and client support specialist.

13. Discord

Like games? So does Discord, a company that's been bringing people together around games since 2015. Past hires have included head of media, customer experience associate manager, and senior revenue accountant.

14. Hinge Health

Established in 2014, Hinge Health helps people living with chronic conditions improve their lives by digitizing the delivery of their care. In the past, Hinge Health has looked to fill remote positions like client success associate, visual designer, and growth marketer.

15. MikMak

Since 2014, MikMak has become the leading global platform of eCommerce acceleration for multichannel brands. Previous remote jobs have included controller, customer success manager, and sales development representative.

16. Scale AI

Scale AI describes itself as "the data platform for AI." Founded in 2016, the company offers training and validation data for AI apps. In the past, Scale AI has sought to fill jobs like content specialist and transcription specialist.

17. Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices has been around since 2014, designing "clothes for sweating in." It's been known to hire for positions like growth marketing, customer experience lead, and brand representative.

18. Catalyst Software

Founded in 2017, Catalyst Software describes itself as "the world's most intuitive customer success platform." It's filled its employee roster with jobs like product designer, brand designer, and customer success manager.

19. Gravy

Gravy Solutions has been helping subscription-based businesses recover failed payments since 2017. In the past, the company has looked to fill positions like content manager and implementation specialist.

20. Rubrik

Since 2014, Rubrik has made computer software that delivers instant application availability for cloud, development, search, and recovery. Recent hybrid remote opportunities have included senior field consultant, web project manager, and people coordinator.

Important note: While FlexJobs is not free, it does offer a free trial. This free trial entitles you to search the nearly 29,000 curated jobs on the site, get to know more about its services, and apply for four positions. Beyond that, the membership costs range from $6.95 for one week to $49.95 for one year. The company regularly runs special promotions to bring the price down. For example, it's currently offering 50% off with the code FALL50.

Most of these positions are 100% remote, meaning they're perfect if you're looking for a job that allows you to implement a strong work/life balance while building your bank account.

