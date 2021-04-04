These 2 Vaccine Stocks Are Bargains Right Now

In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on March 26, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com contributor Adria Cimino discuss two stocks that have lost more than 40% from February highs -- and why they may make good buys today.

Corinne Cardina: Let's talk about stocks to buy. Given the recent market volatility, are there any vaccine stocks that you would say are a good deal right now?

Adria Cimino: Yes. I would say, there are two. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is down 44% from a February high and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) is down 73% from a February high. Novavax is the less risky of the two. It had good trial data so far, there's reason to be optimistic about Emergency Use Authorization, and that would represent billions in revenue, they also have a flu vaccine that's close to market. I think it's a good buying opportunity. Vaxart is risky. The clinical trial data on their oral vaccine candidate disappointed some investors because it showed no neutralizing antibodies, but it did have strong killer T response, so there was some good immune response in one way. They are going to start a phase 2 trial, so it's one to watch. I'd say for a high-risk investor maybe grab a few shares, otherwise, it's one to just have your eye on.

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

