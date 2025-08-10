These 2 Types of Seniors Won't Benefit From President Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" Tax Deduction

Key Points The BBB's new senior deduction is only available to adults 65 and older.

High-income seniors won't be eligible to claim it.

Right now, the deduction applies only to the 2025 to 2028 tax years.

If you're a senior, tax time might be a little less painful for you next spring due to the passage of the "big, beautiful bill" (BBB). It made several law changes, including the addition of a new $6,000 tax deduction ($12,000 for married couples) for seniors who meet certain criteria.

Though the White House has tried to sell this as an end to Social Security benefit taxes, it's actually not. You can still qualify for the deduction even if you're not on Social Security. But a couple of things can bar you from claiming it.

1. Being under 65

The new $6,000 senior tax deduction is only available to those 65 and older. You will not qualify for this deduction if you're under 65, even if you're on Social Security.

This deduction reduces your taxable income, so you owe the government taxes on a smaller amount. You may also qualify for additional deductions for things like making contributions to retirement accounts that could further reduce your tax liability.

2. High-income seniors

The BBB senior deduction has income phaseouts, meaning high earners won't be able to take advantage of it. If you're single with an annual income of $75,000 or less or married with an annual income of $150,000 or less, you're in the clear. You can claim the full deduction in the 2025 tax year.

Single adults with incomes between $75,000 and $175,000 and married couples with incomes between $150,000 and $250,000 are eligible for a reduced deduction. For every $1,000 your income exceeds the lower limit, you lose $60 from the senior deduction. So, a single adult with an annual income of $76,000 would be eligible for a $5,940 deduction.

If your income exceeds $150,000 for a single adult or $250,000 for a married couple, you won't qualify for the $6,000 senior deduction. However, you're still eligible to claim your standard deduction and the $2,000 senior deduction that was already in place before the BBB passed.

What the tax deduction will do for you

As mentioned above, tax deductions reduce your taxable income. It basically means the government won't tax that income. If you're a single adult with $60,000 in annual income and you qualify for a $15,750 standard deduction, plus $2,000 and $6,000 senior deductions, you'd owe taxes only on the remaining $36,250. That can save you thousands of dollars in taxes.

The exact savings you'll get depends on your annual income for the year and what marginal tax bracket you fall into. The higher your marginal tax bracket, the greater your savings -- assuming you don't run into the phaseout range.

Eligible seniors can look forward to claiming this deduction for the next few years. As it stands, the new BBB deduction applies for the 2025 to 2028 tax years. After that, it's set to expire. But Congress could extend it if it wants. We'll likely have to wait a few years to find out whether this will happen.

For now, assuming you don't fall into one of the two groups listed above, you can look forward to additional tax savings this year. Consider consulting with an accountant if you'd like more detailed advice on how this change will affect your 2025 tax bill.

