These 2 Transportation Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider FedEx?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. FedEx (FDX) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $5.89 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on September 19, 2024.

FedEx's Earnings ESP sits at +17.28%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $5.89 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.02. FDX is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

FDX is part of a big group of Transportation stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) as well.

Slated to report earnings on November 6, 2024, C.H. Robinson Worldwide holds a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $1.09 a share 78 days from its next quarterly update.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Earnings ESP figure currently stands at +2% after taking the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, FDX and CHRW could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

