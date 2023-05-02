These 2 Tech-Savvy Stocks Are on the Rise

Wall Street seemed nervous once again on Tuesday morning, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and other major market benchmarks opened lower. With the next meeting of the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee beginning its two-day meeting today, many investors wonder if the central bank will finally signal it's done raising short-term interest rates amid a possibly looming recession.

Yet earnings season continues to draw interest in certain companies that are finding ways to overcome macroeconomic pressures. Among Tuesday morning's winners, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stood out. Take a closer look at what these two tech-savvy companies had to say and find out why investors are feeling better about the two stocks.

Uber gets into the fast lane

Shares of Uber Technologies were up 8% early Tuesday morning, adding to big gains from Monday. The ride-hailing and delivery specialist posted strong first-quarter financial results that showed that passengers are getting back to normal levels of ridership following years of pandemic-related sluggishness.

Uber's revenue grew 29% year over year to $8.8 billion, as gross bookings were higher by 19% from year-ago levels. In particular, the mobility segment saw extremely strong growth of 40% in gross bookings, driven by Uber's ride-hailing service. The delivery arena still had solid gains of 8%, with the two segments making roughly equal contributions to Uber's overall bookings. Trips climbed 24% to 2.1 billion for the quarter.

Uber was also pleased to see its favorite profitability measures rise. Adjusted pre-tax operating profits more than quadrupled to $761 million. Uber brought in $549 million in free cash flow during the quarter, reversing a modest outflow in the year-ago period.

Investors see huge promise in Uber's business, although the stock has struggled in recent years. With the company emerging from pandemic-related stresses, though, the stock might finally get a chance to shine.

NXP rides to a solid profit

Shares of NXP Semiconductors also performed well early Tuesday, climbing 5%. The semiconductor manufacturer saw sluggish performance on the sales front in the first quarter of 2023, but it was quite profitable even amid a cyclical downturn in some of its business segments.

NXP's results for the quarter were mixed. Revenue eased lower by 0.5% year over year to $3.12 billion. However, the chipmaker had substantial adjusted net income of $834 million, which worked out to $3.19 per share.

NXP has seen a fair amount of variation across its various business areas. The automotive segment continues to do well for the company, with revenue of $1.83 billion showing a 17% rise year over year. However, NXP's industrial and Internet of Things business saw a 26% drop in revenue as businesses pulled back from some of their capital investment in technological innovation. Similarly, spending in NXP's mobile segment was down 35% from year-ago levels.

CEO Kurt Sievers still maintained some caution in his comments, expressing optimism that NXP can work through macroeconomic pressures that have contributed to the downturn in its consumer-facing business segments. Yet with strength in automotive and industrial applications, NXP believes it can remain in a good position to take advantage of economic expansion when it returns once again.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends NXP Semiconductors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.