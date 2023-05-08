These 2 Stocks Are Soaring in a Choppy Market

The stock market seemed to have a mild case of the Monday blues, as major benchmarks were down as much as half a percent as of 11 a.m. ET. Despite encouraging news on the job front late last week, investors seem to remain concerned about inflationary pressures and potential future actions from the Federal Reserve and other central banks across the globe.

Those concerns didn't hold every single stock back, though. Indeed, a pair of notable companies gave their shareholders plenty of good news early Monday. Read on to find out more about why Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) and Six Flags Entertaiment (NYSE: SIX) were among the big winners on Wall Street.

Zscaler sees great times ahead

Shares of Zscaler soared nearly 20% early Monday. The cybersecurity specialist gave investors some advance notice that it believes its coming quarterly financial results will be stronger than most people had expected to see in a sluggish macroeconomic environment.

Zscaler made an announcement about some of its financial results from its coming fiscal third-quarter report for the period that ended April 30. The company expects revenue to be between $415 million and $419 million, which compares quite favorable to prior guidance from Zscaler for between $396 million and $398 million in sales. Similarly, it now expects slightly higher adjusted operating income than it suggested in previous guidance, with new projections calling for between $60 million and $64 million.

Also of interest was the fact that Zscaler sees calculated bookings rising 38% to 39% year over year. That runs counter to the perception that businesses might be pulling back on their spending on technology. Full-year guidance got modest increases as well.

For a long time, technology stocks like Zscaler have struggled as investors tried to figure out proper valuations in light of the potential for slowing growth. However, if Zscaler can keep its business robust even when other software platform peers struggle, it could prompt a further recovery in the stock price.

Six Flags is riding higher on Monday

Six Flags Entertainment did its best to match Zscaler's success, and its shares rose 21%. The theme park company reported first-quarter financial results that showed how travelers are returning to in-person entertainment venues with a vengeance, and Six Flags believes the summer could bring even better results ahead.

To be clear, Six Flags' numbers weren't universally positive, but the winter quarter is traditionally a tough one for the company. Revenue moved higher by 3% year over year to $142 million. Net loss worsened slightly, however, producing losses of $0.84 per share.

Other key business metrics were also mixed. Attendance fell by 5% to 1.6 million as unfavorable weather patterns in Texas and California were the primary drivers of lower traffic levels. However, those who did make the trip to Six Flags properties were in a mood to spend more, as admissions spending per capita rose 10% and total guest spending was up 7% year over year on a per-capita basis.

Investors ignored the fact that Six Flags had to pay much higher interest rates to refinance debt coming due next year, instead choosing to look at the long-term transformation plans that CEO Selim Bassoul has put in place. With several summer events around the corner, shareholders have high hopes that Six Flags will be back on the rise after taking them for a roller-coaster ride in recent years.

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Six Flags Entertainment and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

