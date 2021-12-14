These 2 Stocks Are Focusing on the Metaverse in Entirely Different Ways

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), recent news affecting each company, and metaverse involvement. Here are some highlights from the video.

Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, and Microsoft focus on the metaverse in two different ways. Facebook focuses on the social gaming aspect with projects like Horizon Worlds, while Microsoft focuses on the business aspects with interactive teams. On Dec. 9, Facebook released Horizon World, its metaverse universe, to users over 18 in Canada and the U.S. There are numerous videos online showing the current state of this virtual world. In the same week as the release of Horizon World, reports appeared online that Bill Gates believes most office meetings will take place in the metaverse within the next few years. Oculus headsets, the hardware that Facebook created to enter the metaverse, have seen a spike in searches compared to last year. During 2020, the headset saw two significant spikes in online searches, the first during Black Friday week, as consumers looked to prepare for the holidays, and the second during the week of Christmas. This year online searches are much higher than at the same time last year, which could be bullish for Facebook's revenue.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Dec. 10, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 11, 2021.



Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Meta Platforms, Inc. and Microsoft.

