These 2 Stocks Are All-Stars in the Making

It's always exciting to think about which stocks could be the next big names to possibly multiply your returns many fold. Netflix was a $55 billion company five years ago and has now grown into a $265 billion streaming behemoth. And bellwether technology company Apple grew its share price and market capitalization by more than tenfold in a decade.

These two companies had several things in common: a strong brand, long runway for growth, and the ability to stay dominant within their industry over the years. These are the attributes to watch for when surveying the landscape for the stars of the future. A company must be small enough to have room for significant growth and a large, addressable market that latches onto a sustainable, long-term trend.

In that vein, here are two stocks that could be significant compounders, potentially multiplying your wealth many times over.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) prides itself on being America's largest rural lifestyle retailer with close to 2,000 stores in 49 states. The company has grown its share price more than eightfold over the past five years, giving it a current market capitalization of around $76 billion. Amid tailwinds generated by the pandemic, I believe the company could be worth much more in the future.

The company has identified a total addressable market opportunity of $110 billion, and its current annualized revenue is only about a tenth of this figure. Tractor Supply also believes there is room to grow its store count to 2,500 as it continues to engage customers and encourage them to spend more with the company.

Tractor Supply's financial performance for the first nine months of 2021 showcases the company's ability to deliver on its initiatives to generate stronger customer loyalty. Net sales increased by 21.6% year over year to $9.4 billion while net income climbed 26.5% to $775.8 million. Earlier this year, the company hiked its quarterly dividend to $0.52, up 30% from a year ago.

Investors have more reasons to rejoice. Tractor Supply has logged its 37th consecutive quarter of double-digit e-commerce sales growth, a testament to management's success in pivoting online when the pandemic hit. The company's "Life Out Here" strategy is bearing fruit as customer traffic has increased, and its Neighbor's Club loyalty program now has more than 22 million members, a nearly 24% increase from the same period last year.

Plus, it has even done better than its peers when it comes to managing its supply chain. Tractor Supply appears to be plowing ahead toward a promising future that should continue to reward investors.

Fiverr International

Just as the pandemic had fired up demand for Tractor Supply's products, it also ignited a work-from-home trend that has seen many people turn to freelance and ad-hoc jobs to earn their keep.

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is in a sweet spot to enjoy this surge as it operates a platform that matches freelancers (known as "sellers") with companies that are looking for their services (termed "buyers"). The company's shares have jumped more than fivefold in the past two years since the pandemic broke out, but with the telecommuting trend looking set to stay, the $4.3 billion business still has a long runway to grow.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 surged 63% year over year to $217.9 million, driven by the influx of buyers and sellers during the year. Although Fiverr is still incurring losses as it builds up its base of users, the company is generating a healthy amount of cash. Free cash flow over the same period has nearly tripled year over year to $27.9 million.

Fiverr's platform also continues to grow. During the first nine months, the number of active buyers jumped by 33% year over year to 4.1 million while spending per buyer rose 20% year over year to $234. In an encouraging sign for Fiverr, a survey by human resources (HR) platform Hibob found that more people want workplace flexibility and are resigning from their full-time jobs -- a phenomenon now well-known as the "Great Resignation."

HR professionals see a massive pool of freelancers up for hire and think they can bring more flexibility and dynamism to an organization. The company itself has been busy beefing up its platform to make it more attractive for buyers and sellers. Last month, it introduced Fiverr Workspace with a suite of back-office tools to allow freelancers and small-business owners to better manage their payments and taxes.

In addition to organic growth, Fiverr is also active on the acquisition front, purchasing Stoke Talent last month for $95 million. Stoke offers tools for larger businesses to smooth out workflows and processes by allowing them to track budgets, onboard freelancers, and pay them on schedule.

With these tailwinds at its back, Fiverr looks poised to grow steadily as more and more people pursue greater work-life balance.





