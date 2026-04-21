These 2 Retailers Have Pricing Power and That's Everything Right Now

Key Points

Pricing power helps retailers control costs and keep higher margins.

Walmart can dictate costs with suppliers.

Ulta Beauty can raise prices and still keep its loyal customer base.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

Retailers with pricing power control their own destiny, enabling them to protect margins against inflation.

That pricing power can look different, depending on the retailer. For some, it may be keeping the prices of the products on their shelves low compared to competitors, so they can keep their current customers happy. They can also win over new shoppers who are becoming more cost-conscious and are trying to stretch their budgets further.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

For other retailers, it may be having the ability to raise prices without alienating or losing a significant amount of their customers. They each have different operations, but both Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) have their own special pricing power.

Walmart's size gives it negotiating power

Walmart is built on offering low prices, and it can offer them because of its incredible reach. Walmart operates more than 10,900 stores and clubs, including more than 3,500 U.S. Walmart Supercenters. The company says that each week, more than 280 million people visit its stores and websites, and even more people can visit its locations soon, with 20 new stores expected to open between now and the start of 2027.

With that kind of power, Walmart can dictate prices to suppliers. If the suppliers want to get on Walmart's shelves and on its website, then they need to play by its rules or miss out on reaching those millions of customers each week.

Another piece of sneaky pricing power Walmart has is through selling its own products. It sets those prices low, so suppliers with similar products in Walmart's stores have to keep their own prices in check to avoid losing market share. Those low prices are also becoming more appealing to higher-income shoppers, as everyone is looking for deals wherever they can be found.

"The majority of our share gains came from households making more than $100,000," CEO John Furner said in the company's fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call.

For value investors, Walmart looks pricier than it has been in recent quarters, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Expectations are high, but Walmart has a few revenue sources to grow into its value, thanks to a budding ad business and its Walmart+ membership offering.

A specialized retail in a massive market

Ulta Beauty is a specialized retailer in the beauty sector, selling hair care products, fragrances, and cosmetics across 1,500 stores. It also has strong positioning in a crowded space, with an estimated 9% market share of the U.S. beauty market in 2024 that was valued at $118 billion.

It may not initially seem like a company with pricing power, but Ulta has a loyal customer base. To that point, the company's customers are unlikely to massively revolt if it raises prices. Pushback is also offset by it offering a mix of luxury and mass-market products, giving customers more options to fit into their budgets.

It has millions of members in its loyalty program, with those members accounting for nearly all of Ulta's sales. The company is now expanding to build that customer base beyond the U.S. with its recent international expansion. It opened its first store in Mexico and its first store in the Middle East in 2025.

So far this year, Ulta has been in a rough stretch. Shares are down as the company navigates an increasingly competitive market. Outside of international expansion through its own stores, it will need to seek new partnerships to attract more clients. Ulta launched a partnership with Target in 2021, but it will conclude this August.

Between the two, I see Walmart as the stronger retail stock, given its size, multiple revenue generators, and a dividend payout. That said, each company has its own pricing power and growth opportunities, making both retailers worth further consideration as potential investments.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ulta Beauty and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.