These 2 Retail Stocks Are Soaring After SCOTUS Strikes Down President Trump's Tariffs

Key Points

Amazon and PDD both connect overseas merchants to American customers.

The SCOTUS ruling might help both companies, but some significant hurdles remain.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

On Feb. 20, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump lacked the legal authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). That ruling, which nullifies most of the Trump Administration's previous tariffs, lit a fire under many retail stocks.

Two such stocks were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and PDD (NASDAQ: PDD), which rose 3% and 4%, respectively, after the Supreme Court's ruling. Let's see if those gains are sustainable.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why did Amazon and PDD rally?

Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce company, generated 24% of its net sales from its third-party seller services in 2025. Many of those third-party sellers are based in China. PDD, the third-largest e-commerce company in China, allows its Chinese merchants to sell their products internationally (especially in America) via its cross-border marketplace Temu.

Therefore, the elimination of the Trump Administration's tariffs on China under IEEPA -- including its "emergency" 10%-20% tariffs and baseline reciprocal tariffs -- will enable Chinese sellers on Amazon and Temu to cut prices and attract new shoppers again.

But are those gains sustainable?

That seems like a green flag for Amazon and Temu, but they're not out of the woods yet. The Supreme Court ruling doesn't reinstate the "de minimis" rule, which previously exempted overseas shipments valued at less than $800 from tariffs. Amazon and Temu both profited from that rule, which facilitated low-cost cross-border sales from China to the U.S.

The Trump Administration eliminated the de minimis rule last August -- forcing customers to pay tariffs on each product entering the U.S., regardless of its monetary value. Those higher costs and extended shipping times made it less appealing to buy products from China.

Another issue is the Trump Administration's implementation of a new "global" 15% tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 in response to the Supreme Court's ruling. Those tariffs can last up to 150 days, after which Congress would need to approve any extension. That new tariff offsets the potential gains for Amazon and Temu's cross-border sellers.

Investors shouldn't expect significant near-term gains

Amazon, PDD, and other retail stocks rallied in a knee-jerk response to the Supreme Court's ruling, but not much has changed. Overseas cross-border merchants might pay slightly lower tariffs (based on the product and country of origin). However, the de minimis rule remains shelved, and they'll still need to navigate the Trump Administration's latest "global" tariffs.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Leo Sun has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.