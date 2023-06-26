These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Chipotle Mexican Grill?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) earns a #1 (Strong Buy) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on July 26, 2023, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $12.14 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $12.14 Most Accurate Estimate and the $12.12 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an Earnings ESP of +0.17%. Investors should also know that CMG is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CMG is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Williams-Sonoma (WSM) as well.

Williams-Sonoma is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on August 23, 2023. WSM's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.83 a share 58 days from its next earnings release.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Williams-Sonoma is $2.76, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.54%.

CMG and WSM's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

