These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Domino's Pizza?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Domino's Pizza (DPZ) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $3.47 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on April 25, 2024.

By taking the percentage difference between the $3.47 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.46 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Domino's Pizza has an Earnings ESP of +0.16%. Investors should also know that DPZ is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

DPZ is one of just a large database of Retail and Wholesale stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is MercadoLibre (MELI).

Slated to report earnings on May 1, 2024, MercadoLibre holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $8.48 a share 36 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MercadoLibre is $7.44, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +14.03%.

DPZ and MELI's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

