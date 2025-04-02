These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Texas Roadhouse?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) earns a #3 (Hold) 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on May 1, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.80 a share.

By taking the percentage difference between the $1.80 Most Accurate Estimate and the $1.79 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Texas Roadhouse has an Earnings ESP of +0.55%. Investors should also know that TXRH is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TXRH is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Deckers (DECK) as well.

Slated to report earnings on May 22, 2025, Deckers holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.59 a share 50 days from its next quarterly update.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers is $0.55, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +6.5%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, TXRH and DECK could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

