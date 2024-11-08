These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Target?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Target (TGT) holds a #2 (Buy) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.30 a share 12 days away from its upcoming earnings release on November 20, 2024.

TGT has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.73%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.30 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28. Target is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

TGT is just one of a large group of Retail and Wholesale stocks with a positive ESP figure. Lowe's (LOW) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.

Lowe's is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 19, 2024. LOW's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $2.86 a share 11 days from its next earnings release.

For Lowe's, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80 is +2.14%.

TGT and LOW's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.

