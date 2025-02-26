These 2 Reasons to Buy XRP Are 2 Reasons to Avoid Ethereum For Now

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are two cryptocurrencies that have very different mandates. Where XRP has a narrow focus on processing international transfer payments efficiently, Ethereum's expansive ecosystem makes it the home of the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, as well as a hub for experimentation and investing on the blockchain.

Yet despite these major differences, there are two factors in particular that make XRP worth buying and Ethereum worth avoiding, or even potentially selling. Let's examine each and see how they'll affect your investing decisions.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Ease of transacting is a major concern

Everyone hates paying fees and waiting for their financial transactions to close. That's true whether we're talking about cryptocurrency, or traditional finance. It's not surprising to learn that people tend to interact with financial applications and systems where it's cheap and quick to accomplish their goals, and prefer not to interact with systems where the opposite is true. That's the biggest set of reasons to avoid Ethereum and invest in XRP instead.

As of Feb. 20, it costs about $1.10 to perform a simple swap of one token to another on Ethereum's chain. Transactions close in roughly 30 seconds. In contrast, XRP's transactions cost a fraction of a penny on average, and settle in a handful of seconds.

Notwithstanding the fact that you'd be transacting on these two chains for dramatically different purposes, which would you rather use, and which would you rather invest in?

It's obviously XRP, because the delay between sending your funds and having the transaction clear is minimal, and the price of the action is negligible. Despite years of work on the blockchain's capacity, Ethereum's gas (user) fees can go vastly higher than the figure mentioned above when the network becomes crowded with traffic. So it's very possible that you might pay $10, $20, or even $50 or more per transaction, and that you might need to wait even longer, like five minutes or more, for your transaction to close.

This is a case where it doesn't really matter that these two chains are trying to capture different users. The user experience with Ethereum is variable, costly, and often outright clunky. XRP's chain offers low costs and quick turnarounds without any hassle. Thus it's to be expected that XRP's price rose by about 300% during the past 12 months, while Ethereum's dropped by 27%.

Leadership matters, too

XRP has another big advantage over Ethereum as an investment: Strong leadership.

Ripple, the business that issues XRP, is well-connected to the traditional financial system, which it seeks to court as users, and the U.S. government, which it seeks to court to foster favorable regulations. It uses its connections with banks and other financial institutions to build its product to cater to its target users. This is part of what makes it a serious financial technology product.

On the other hand, Ethereum is -- broadly speaking -- led by the Ethereum Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the chain's technological development and the expansion of its ecosystem. But the Foundation hasn't been able to resolve the issues of high gas fees and slow transaction times for years now. Furthermore, senior figures continue to be reluctant on the topic of engaging with political and regulatory authorities for the purpose of improving the chain's operating environment. Although it recently started a leadership shakeup intending to get some new talent in to potentially take yet another stab at fixing those issues, the new management could take years to have an effect.

As an investor, it makes more sense to bet on the management team that has already established itself as an effective steward of the project under its control. That's XRP, not Ethereum.

It's true that Ethereum's fortunes could improve during the coming years. But until there's evidence of real changes actually leading to concrete improvements in the chain's functionality, it makes sense to avoid investing in it.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $798,425!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.