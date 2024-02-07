These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.

Should You Consider PBF Energy?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. PBF Energy (PBF) earns a #3 (Hold) eight days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 15, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.10 a share.

PBF has an Earnings ESP figure of +22.22%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.10 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08. PBF Energy is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

PBF is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Suncor Energy (SU).

Suncor Energy, which is readying to report earnings on February 21, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.79 a share, and SU is 14 days out from its next earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Suncor Energy is $0.79, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.64%.

PBF and SU's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.

