These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.

With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.

In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Civitas Resources?

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to quickly look at a qualifying stock. Civitas Resources (CIVI) holds a #3 (Hold) at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.52 a share 30 days away from its upcoming earnings release on May 1, 2024.

CIVI has an Earnings ESP figure of +0.98%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.52 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49. Civitas Resources is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

CIVI is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at EOG Resources (EOG) as well.

EOG Resources, which is readying to report earnings on May 3, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $2.68 a share, and EOG is 32 days out from its next earnings report.

For EOG Resources, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 is +1.35%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, CIVI and EOG could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

