These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.

Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.

The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained

The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.

The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.

When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.

Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.

Should You Consider Sunrun?

The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Sunrun (RUN) earns a #2 (Buy) three days from its next quarterly earnings release on November 7, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at -$0.14 a share.

RUN has an Earnings ESP figure of +12.57%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the -$0.14 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.16. Sunrun is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.

RUN is part of a big group of Oils and Energy stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Sunoco LP (SUN) as well.

Sunoco LP is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on November 6, 2024. SUN's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $1.73 a share two days from its next earnings release.

For Sunoco LP, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 is +13.44%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, RUN and SUN could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

Zacks Investment Research

